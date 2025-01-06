Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Costco has recalled its brand of cold and flu medicines due to a “potential foreign material contamination” that was accidentally shipped across the U.S.

The popular wholesale store released a statement on its website informing consumers who had purchased Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion from stores in the Midwest and Southeast.

Customers who bought the product between October 30 and November 30 were advised to examine their purchases.

“Out of an abundance of caution, LNK has initiated a recall for the accidental release and shipment of a specific lot code that was rejected due to potential foreign material contamination,” the online statement read.

open image in gallery The popular wholesale store released a statement on its website informing consumers who had purchased Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu Plus Congestion from stores in the Midwest and Southeast of the potential dangers ( Getty Images )

Affected units are marked with the lot code P140082, Costco said.

“Do not use any remaining product marked with the above lot code; return the item to your local Costco for a full refund,” the notice continued.

Customers are advised to call LNK International Inc. at (800) 426-9391 or email complaints-inquiries@lnkintl.com, if they have any issues or concerns.

It comes shortly after the wholesaler was forced to recall more than 10,000 cartons organic eggs over to salmonella concerns. Approximately 10,800 units of organic, pasture-rasied eggs in 24-count cartons using the Kirkland Signature were affected.

The Food and Drug Administration later upgraded the alert level of Costco’s recent egg recall to “Class I,” meaning this is a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

“Class I” is the most serious risk level of an FDA recall.