FDA raises Costco egg recall to highest alert amid salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration has upgraded the alert level of Costco’s recent egg recall over fears of salmonella.

The FDA revealed on Monday that the recall is now “Class I,” meaning this is a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

This is the most serious risk level that an FDA recall can be, with the classification change coming one month after 10,800 retail units of organic eggs were recalled from Costcos across the southern United States.

According to the FDA, the eggs were in 24-count cartons with the Kirkland Signature branding. The product was recalled by Handsome Brook Farms in New York because “these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.”

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that’s found in the intestines of animals and humans and can cause food poisoning. The highest-risk foods tend to be animal products, such as raw meat, unpasteurized milk, undercooked poultry and eggs, but salmonella can also contaminate fruit and vegetables through fertilizer used on crops.

The cartons included in Handsome Brook Farms’s recall were sold at 25 Costco stores located in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning on November 22. Units with Julian code 327 and a “use by” date of January 5, 2025, are included under the recall.

10,000 units of eggs using the Kirkland Signature branding were recall in November ( Getty Images )

The FDA said in the press statement that the recall was launched after officials at Handsome Brook determined that eggs not meant for delivery to markets had accidentally been packaged and distributed to retailers.

No known illnesses have been connected to the affected products. Consumers who are in possession of one of the affected cartons should return the eggs to their local Costco store to receive a full refund, or dispose of the eggs.

There has been an unexplained rise in food recalls over the last year. Earlier this month, Frito-Lay recalled a “limited number” of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips because they “may contain undeclared milk,” which Frito-Lay learned “after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

This poses the risk of a “serious or life-threatening allergic reaction” for customers who have “an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.”

The FDA also recently issued a Class I recall for dog treats sold by Carolina Prime Pet, Inc., both online and in stores across 19 states. Some 400 bags of dog treats were recalled on November 22 due to potential salmonella contamination.

In September, Lactaid Milk was recalled in 27 states due to concerns about possible allergen contamination. That same month, a popular macaroni and cheese brand, Reser’s Fine Foods, recalled two products sold across five states over concerns of potential bacteria contamination.