A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.

Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.

“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said in one of the angry Facebook post on 31 July, sharing the picture of her daughter on ventilator.

She said she is anguished to see people “complain about the possibility of another mask mandate” or are making jokes while she is crying and praying for her daughter to pull through.

“Because, while I sit here and watch a machine breath for my baby, you are out living”, the mother of three said.

“I can’t visit with my other child because I am here.. you think it’s funny that people are so “afraid of a harmless virus”??? Watch yourself around me. This is the harm you cause because you couldn’t bring yourself to wear a freaking mask,” she said.

Blair was diagnosed with a brain tumour in February which was successfully removed during surgery but left “permanent damage,” the family said on the GoFundMe page.

After days of worrying updates of Blair’s high fever, the nine-year-old was taken off the ventilator on 7 August and her feeding tube was also taken out.

She remains in the intensive care unit showing signs of recovery

Blair contracted Covid and Respiratory Syncytial Virus in July. She was discharged from the hospital before she was again admitted with severe pneumonia-causing fluid build-up and her left lung not to function.

Her illness is not the only hardship for the family lately. Her father unexpectedly passed away in the same month in July.

Blair is now recovering has been taken off ventilator and feeding tube (Mirsada Muric)

Her mother also tested positive for Covid while Blair was in hospital, leaving her unable to visit her.