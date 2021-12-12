US coronavirus death toll hits 800,000
The death toll from the coronavirus in the US has hit 800,000.
The grim milestone was reached on Sunday as the country prepared for a possible new outbreak of the virus prompted by the spread of the omicron variant.
The weather growing colder and people spending more time inside can also contribute to more cases of Covid-19.
The number of Americans who have died of Covid-19 is now higher than the entire population of North Dakota.
Despite the availability of vaccines, the US has seen more deaths this year than in 2020 because of the highly transmissible Delta variant and the vaccine hesitancy among many Americans.
More follows...
