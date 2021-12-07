Mother dies of Covid-19 after delaying shot to breastfeed

An unvaccinated Covid-positive mother in Utah died from the disease after deciding to delay her vaccine shots due to breastfeeding concerns, according to information shared on her GoFundMe page.

Dezi Scopesi, 23, died on Thursday, the organisers of the GoFundMe page meant to aid her family, said on Sunday.

Scopesi contracted the virus on 25 October and began to battle severe infection after being hospitalised on 29 October, according to the organisers, which included her husband Stephen Scopesi-Steadman.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that we let you all know… our sweet Dezi passed away on Thursday evening. We feel so much strength and comfort from the endless love and support we have received from all of you,” wrote LaShae Steele, one of the organisers.

While Mr Scopesi-Steadman and the couple’s one-year-old son Leo also contracted the infection, they recovered within a few weeks without complications, the page said.

Scopesi’s condition, however, deteriorated within days.

“She was planning on getting vaccinated but was breastfeeding and had concerns over the vaccine’s effect on her baby,” said one of the updates on the page.

Within a week of contracting the infection, Scopesi had struggled to catch her breath and in the following days, the mother battled a severe infection and Covid symptoms.

A decision was taken on 3 November to intubate her, according to the fundraiser page.

“The hospital team has battled fluid and blood collecting in the lungs. A few times a week, they have been attempting to lift the sedation to ensure brain function,” said the GoFundMe page.

Scopesi’s funeral services will be held this weekend on 10 and 11 December.

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended the Covid-19 vaccine for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to conceive or who might be pregnant in the future, as the virus is “more likely” to increase chances of a severe infection.

“People who are pregnant or recently pregnant are more likely to get severely ill with Covid-19 compared with people who are not pregnant. Getting a Covid-19 vaccine can help protect you from severe illness from Covid-19,” the CDC said in its website.

“Severe illness includes illness that requires hospitalisation, intensive care, need for a ventilator or special equipment to breathe, or illness that results in death. Additionally, people who have Covid-19 during pregnancy are at increased risk of preterm birth and stillbirth and might be at increased risk of other pregnancy complications,” added the health agency.