Liveupdated1638850093

Covid news - live: Doctors warn of devastating third wave if omicron allowed to spread in India

Follow the latest updates

Stuti Mishra
Tuesday 07 December 2021 04:08
Comments

UK Pushes Vaccines As Omicron Spreads

India’s leading doctors’ association has warned that the country could witness another devastating wave if additional measures aren’t introduced to prevent an outbreak of the omicron variant.

It has asked the Indian government to announce “additional” doses of vaccines for medical staff as the country is yet to take a decision on booster jabs.

“If we do not take adequate measures, we may have a massive third wave,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said. India has so far reported 21 omicron cases.

Meanwhile, the UK’s health secretary Sajid Javid confirmed that “community transmission” of the omicron variant is underway in the country. The announcement means cases are being detected in people who have no history of travel to southern Africa, where the new “variant of concern” was first identified last month.

It comes as more than 51,000 new Covid cases were recorded in the UK in the last 24 hours, including 90 new omicron infections.

The official data also showed that there were a further 41 people who had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19. The figures tend to be lower on a Monday due to a lag in reporting data over the weekend.

Recommended

1638849738

Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the Covid-19 pandemic for Tuesday 7 December.

Stuti Mishra7 December 2021 04:02

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in