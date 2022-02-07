An elderly Covid patient has died just two days after remarrying his ex-wife, a hospital in Las Vegas says.

According to MountainView Hospital, Eddie D (whose full name has not been released) passed away on 28 January after battling both cancer and the coronavirus. Just two days before that, he had been the groom in a wedding ceremony held in the hospital’s ICU. The bride was his ex-wife, Patricia M.

“We hope this day was an unforgettable experience for Eddie and Patricia,” MountainView’s CEO, Julie Taylor, said in a press release. “This is proof that love prevails, and that people are stronger together and that there are joyful moments amidst the challenges.”

Eddie, 74, and Patricia, 75, had been married in the 1970s, but the marriage didn’t last long.

“We were young and stupid,” Patricia told MountainView. “We divorced in a year but maintained contact over the years.”

Then, five years ago, they reunited. Out of the blue, Patricia sent Eddie a message: “Happy Birthday to my favorite ex-husband.” Eddie responded by inviting her to dinner, and flew all the way from his home in California to meet her in Las Vegas. In 2017, they moved in together.

“We never really thought about getting married [again],” Patricia said.

In late 2021, Eddie was diagnosed with cancer. Things got worse from there, as he also developed bacterial pneumonia and Covid-19. (MountainView did not say whether Eddie was vaccinated. Both cancer and certain treatments for it can make one more vulnerable to severe illness from Covid.)

On 24 January, Eddie texted Patricia from his hospital bed: “Can you check and see if there is a way for us to get married long distance?”

“YES,” Patricia replied.

The wedding was held two days later, with Eddie propped up in his ICU bed and Patricia covered head-to-toe in PPE. A hospital employee officiated the ceremony through a crack in the door. As the couple said “I do,” staff cheered and applauded.

Two days later, MountainView announced “with great sadness” that Eddie had died. The hospital said his family was by his side at the time.

Though both their marriages were painfully short, Patricia says she is grateful for every moment she and Eddie had together.

“We’ve had five wonderful years,” she said.