Almost 60 medical groups demand mandatory Covid vaccinations for all health workers
‘We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19,’ the groups said
Nathan Place
Monday 26 July 2021 14:16 comments
New York
Fifty-seven of the United States’ leading medical organizations, representing millions of doctors and nurses, have called for the mandatory vaccination of all healthcare workers.
“We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19,” the groups said in a statement on Monday. “The health and safety of US workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
