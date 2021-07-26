The US will not lift any current travel restrictions “at this point” because of concerns about the rapidly spreading Covid-19 Delta variant and rising coronavirus cases in the United States, a White House official has told Reuters.

The decision follows a White House meeting of senior officials late on Friday and means that the restrictions that have stopped large parts of the world’s population from reaching the US since last year won’t be removed in the short term.

“Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White House official told the news agency. “Driven by the Delta variant, cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.”

Airlines have been pushing the White House for months to lift the restrictions in the hope to regain lost ground, but summer travel to the US by Europeans and others covered by the travel restrictions now seems unlikely.

The US currently prohibits most non-US citizens from entering the country who in the last two weeks have visited the UK, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border checks, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran, and Brazil.

The travel restrictions were first imposed by the Trump administration against China in January 2020. India was the most recent country to be added to the list of restricted countries in early May.

The US Department of Homeland Security said last week that land borders with Canada and Mexico would remain closed until at least 21 August even as Canada has said they would open the border to fully vaccinated Americans on 9 August.

On 15 July, during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Joe Biden was asked when the US would open up travel to Europeans. He said he would “be able to answer that question to you within the next several days — what is likely to happen”.

Ms Merkel said any decision to open up would have to be a “sustainable decision. It is certainly not sensible to have to take it back after only a few days”.

Cases in the US have spiked since that press briefing. The director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday that the seven day average of cases in the US had risen 53 per cent compared to the week before.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and can now be found in more than 90 countries and makes up 80 per cent of new cases in the US.