Vaccination vacations: how being jabbed will ease travel restrictions for millions

Months after other countries started allowing vaccinated travellers to avoid onerous travel restrictions, the UK will bring in its own scheme on 19 July. Initially, though, the chance to avoid quarantine from “amber list” locations will be limited to British residents.

These are the key questions and answers.

What are the rules at present?

Arrivals from high-risk countries on the “red list” must go into 11 nights of hotel quarantine at their expense. Nations include India, the UAE, Turkey, South Africa and every country in South America.

From “amber list” locations – which include the vast majority of popular holiday destinations, including France, Italy, Greece, mainland Spain and the US – the requirement is 10 days of self-isolation.

Quarantine-free admission to the UK is allowed only from a handful of “green list” locations, including Gibraltar, Iceland, Malta, Madeira and the Balearic Islands of Spain.

The amber list restrictions have been described as an effective travel ban, preventing people from booking summer holidays and making trips to visit family and partners. In addition, the sudden move of Portugal from the green list to amber last month undermined customer confidence in booking summer trips.

Sixteen months after the coronavirus pandemic began, many people who are separated from loved ones, or need to make business trips, or simply want to escape abroad, are increasingly desperate for the chance to travel with relatively little hassle and expense.

What is changing?

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, says that fully jabbed travellers will be able to avoid quarantine on arrival in England – though they will still need to undergo testing.

People are regarded as being fully vaccinated two weeks after the second dose (or, in the case of single-dose vaccines, the only jab).

Effectively it bestows green list conditions on amber list arrivals who have been immunised.

How do I prove my status?

The NHS in England provides evidence on the standard App. In addition you can download a certificate, or get an NHS Covid letter sent to you. The latter provides the most convincing proof.

Before departure to the UK you must complete a passenger locator form. Airlines, ferry companies and international rail firms will ask to see this before you are allowed to board a service to the UK.

On arrival, your paperwork will probably be checked by UK Border Force – though it is thought that e-gates may still be used with spot checks to ensure compliance.

I am a UK citizen but resident abroad. Do I qualify?

Only if you happen to have been vaccinated in the UK. Because the first stage of “vaccination vacations” relies on access to the NHS database, only people whose jabs are administered and recorded in the UK initially qualify.

British citizens resident – and vaccinated in – the European Union will qualify for the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which is expected to be linked to the UK system soon.

When will it start?

For arrivals from 4am on Monday 19 July.

For the avoidance of doubt, anyone who returns before that time from an amber list country will need to complete their quarantine even if they have been fully vaccinated. They cannot stop self-isolating.

Will testing still be required?

The arrangements will be as they are currently for “green list” arrivals: a pre-departure test and a single post-arrival PCR on the day of arrival or one of the two following days. Together, these tests are likely to cost £100 or more.

Vaccinated travellers are not expected to take a second test on day eight, which is the standard for amber list arrivals.

What happens to under 18s?

They will be allowed to avoid quarantine – which is just as well for families, as the vast majority of under-18s are unvaccinated.

They will still require to be tested.

So can I go anywhere on the amber list now?

No. Many countries around the world do not allow in British travellers.

With coronavirus levels set to soar to 100,000 daily in the UK, it is questionable how many nations will want to welcome British visitors, vaccinated or not.

It is the traveller’s responsibility to establish the rules for each destination that is contemplated.

Meanwhile some countries, such as Malta, are banning outright anyone aged 12 or over who has not been fully vaccinated.

I am flying back to the UK from an amber list nation via a red list country. Can I avoid quarantine?

No. the highest risk category always applies, even if you only spend an hour changing planes in Dubai or Istanbul. You must go into hotel quarantine.

What about government advice not to visit amber list countries?

That has been dropped. It was already confusing, given that the Foreign Office did not warn against travel to some amber list destinations such as Portugal, the Canary Islands of Spain and some Greek islands.

Will foreign visitors be given the same option?

Not initially, because the government wants to ensure that a system for UK travellers can work.

There are hopes that the NHS certification system could be linked with the EU Digital Covid Certificate to allow freer movement for European visitors.

I don’t get my second jab until August …

Then you will not be able to avail of a vaccination vacation until two weeks after your second jab. Of course if you are going on a fortnight’s holiday then you can depart the day after the vaccination and will meet the conditions on return.

The Independent has been told by pharmacists that one reason for the sudden change of heart by the government is to encourage young adults to get vaccinated.

What if I’ve recovered from Covid-19?

Unlike in the European Union, there is no allowance made for a certified recovery from the virus. However, some destinations will allow travellers with proof of recovery to avoid testing and other restrictions.

I am a resident of Scotland/Wales/Northern Ireland. Can I travel via England?

The devolved administrations have not yet responded to the English scheme. The case of someone who enters via England and meets all the legal requirements there, but travels on to their home in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland is a grey area.

Leaders of those nations are expected to issue guidance soon.

Another complication is that confirmation of vaccination will be issued by the nation where the jabs were administered.