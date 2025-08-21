Cracker Barrel loses $94 million in a day after disastrous rebrand sparks MAGA outrage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparked outrage among President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again.”

The new logo for the Southern-themed restaurant chain has been blasted by Trump’s MAGA base, claiming the design is “woke” and “boring.”The logo, which used to feature a seated man in overalls leaning on a barrel, now simply has the name “Cracker Barrel” on it with the classic gold background.

open image in gallery Cracker Barrel loses 94 million in a day after a disastrous rebrand sparks outrage among President Donald Trump’s 'Make America Great Again' ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

That anger led to a drop in the stock value for the company. It finished Thursday at $54.80 a share, down about 7.15 percent on the day. The stock was able to rebound from a midday low where it was down about 15 percent.

Cracker Barrel’s stock drop led to the company losing about $94 million in value in just a day.

CBS News’ Money Watch reported in the early afternoon Cracker Barrel had lost nearly $200 million, but it was able to make up some ground before the closing bell.

Cracker Barrel said its new logo is “now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.”

The restaurant chain first opened its doors in 1969 and has gone through five logo redesigns. The previous logo design with the seated man was created in 1977.

After nearly 50 years of the old logo, some MAGA figures have voiced their frustration, accusing Cracker Barrel of changing it as part of a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative.

open image in gallery MAGA influencer Benny Johnson was one of the people upset over Cracker Barrel's redesigned logo ( Benny Johnson/X )

Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida, who at one point worked for Cracker Barrel, wrote on X, “Their logo was iconic and their unique restaurants were a fixture of American culture. No one asked for this woke rebrand. It’s time to Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.”

Right-wing commentator Matt Walsh wrote: “Yes let’s remove everything charming and distinct from the logo and make it as generic and boring as we possibly can.”

“WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel ??!,” Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, wrote in response to a post by the Woke War Room account attacking the company’s CEO Julie Felss Masino and her “DEI regime.”

Owen Shroyer, a right-wing pundit, told Cracker Barrel of its old logo, “Yes, own the hilarious irony of using a racial slur against your main demographic. It will attract that younger crowd you're reaching for. Or serve better food.”