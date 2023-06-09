American restaurant chain that once fired gay workers celebrates Pride Month

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One of America’s oldest restaurant chains has surprised several people after it designed a new campaign to celebrate Pride Month.

Despite its infamous past of openly discriminating against its gay employees in the 1990s, Cracker Barrel has moved towards inclusivity and diversity over the past decade.

On Thursday, the company that is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee, took many by surprise and shock after it posted an image on Instagram of one of their restaurants with a rainbow-coloured chair to announce their celebration of Pride Month.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our [rainbow emoji] rocker). Happy Pride!” the post read.

The company has been celebrating the month over past few years while pushing for rainbow-themed souvenirs in their popular quirky gift shops.

However, the company’s transformation towards inclusivity still remains unknown to many who have voiced their anger for being too “woke” and hurting its business.

“These woke companies are hell bent on destroying themselves,” a Twitter user said, slamming the company for its campaign.

“Sad that they care more about money and themselves than their customers. Oh well, another place never to give my hard earned money to! Enjoy going broke @CrackerBarrel”, another user tweeted.

Several people, however, welcomed the change and said it was heart-warming to see a company embracing change.

“Love that. I’ve always loved Cracker Barrel. Love them even more now. It’s a small gesture, but you know what? It’s those small gestures of kindness that matter the most. Responding to only positive posts by users, Cracker Barrel has thanked people for their support,” a user said.

“Wonderful news! I’ve avoided Cracker Barrel for as long as I can remember, not knowing if my family was truly welcome. We’ll be sure to stop by our local location soon!” another said.

The company is still remembered by many for its intolerant past when it fired several gay employees.

The company had said it would no longer employ anybody from the gay community after dismissing at least nine gay employees in 1991. The policy was rescinded the following year.

Coming a long way from its previous stance, Cracker Barrel said it had a zero-discrimination policy in 2019 after it again landed in controversy over an anti-LGBT+ pastor saying he would hold an event in one of its stores.

“We take pride in serving as a home away from home for all guests and in showing our communities and our country that the hospitality we practice is open for everyone,” the company said.