Kaylin Gillis shooting suspect has shown ‘no remorse’ says New York sheriff

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman after she and a group of friends accidentally turned into the wrong driveway has shown “no remorse” for the killing, officials say.

Kaylin Gillis was a passenger in a vehicle when Kevin Monahan, 65, fired two shots from his front porch in rural upstate New York.

“(He), quite frankly, has not shown any remorse in this case,” Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy told CNN on Tuesday.

Kaylin Gillis was shot and killed in upstate New York (GoFundMe)

And he said that the victim had not posed any threat to the suspect when he allegedly opened fire.

“There was clearly no threat from anyone in the vehicle. There was no reason for Mr Monahan to feel threatened,” Sheriff Murphy said.

Gillis was killed by one of the shots allegedly fired by Mr Monahan.

“It’s a very rural area with dirt roads. It’s easy to get lost. They drove up this driveway for a very short time, realized their mistake and were leaving, when Mr Monahan came out and fired two shots,” the sheriff has also said.

The suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Gillis, Sheriff Murphy said.

The shocking incident took place just days after Black teenager Ralph Yarl was shot twice by a white homeowner in Kansas City after accidentally riding the bell at the wrong address as he tried to pick up his younger brothers.

Kevin Monahan is charged with Kaylin Gillis’ murder (Warren County Jail)

Mr Monahan’s lawyer, Kurt Mauser has disagreed with the sheriff’s version of events.

“This was not a simple case of coming up a driveway and turning around,” he told CNN. “The description I was given by my client is there were multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, revving engines, coming up the driveway at a high rate of speed.”