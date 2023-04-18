Ralph Yarl shooting - update: Suspect Andrew Lester released from jail again less than two hours after arrest
Lester, 84, claims he was ‘scared to death’ when he shot Black teen Ralph Yarl ringing his doorbell
Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen
Ralph Yarl shooting suspect Andrew Lester has been released on bond hours after surrendering to Kansas City authorities.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that the 84-year-old had “surrendered” at a detention centre just before 1.30pm local time Tuesday - more than 20 hours after charges were filed against him. Just after 3pm, reports emerged that he had posted $200,000 bond.
Prosecutors allege that the white homeowner twice shot 16-year-old Ralph, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.
Mr Lester told investigators that he had just lain down when the doorbell rang, he picked up a .32 pistol and opened the interior door of his house.
He told police that he saw a Black male pulling on the exterior door and thought he was trying to break into the property. He claimed he was “scared to death” at the boy’s size and feared he was unable to defend himself given his elderly age, the documents state.
Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage, speaking out about the case on social media. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has now topped $2.9m.
Ralph Yarl’s classmates walkout of school in support
WATCH: Ralph Yarl’s high school classmates walk out in support of him, demanding justice on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/VXzvpmXQ9i— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 18, 2023
What happened to Ralph Yarl?
Ralph Yarl found himself lying in a hospital bed with gunshot wounds to the left forehead and right arm.
Harrowing photos showed the Black teenager with tubes coming out of him and his head and right arm wrapped up in bandages.
He is alive but his family says he has a long road to recovery ahead – a recovery that threatens to derail his dreams of going off to college to pursue a career in engineering.
So how did he end up here?
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Ralph Yarl: What we know about the shooting of Black teen in Kansas City
A Black teenager went to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house, accidentally rang the doorbell at the wrong address and was shot twice by a white homeowner. Now, protesters, celebrities and civil rights figures are demanding justice. Rachel Sharp reports
What charges is Andrew Lester facing?
On Monday afternoon, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson announced that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had been charged with two felonies: assault in the first degree, which carries a punishment of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, and armed criminal action, which carries a punishment of 3 to 15 years.
However, when asked if Mr Lester could also be charged with a hate crime, the prosecutor said that it would not be possible under state law.
In Missouri, a hate crime is a lower level of felony and to add the charge would amount to double jeopardy, he said.
Mr Crump said in a statement: “While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”
Mr Lester was finally booked into jail more than 20 hours after the charges were announced, having surrendered to authorities. He posted $200,000 bond soon after.
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack on the Missouri teenager, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm after ringing the wrong doorbell over the weekend, “devastating” and lamented the sheer number of such events that she has had to address from the briefing room.
“It ... feels like every week, at least once a week, I come to the podium and I talk about this gun violence epidemic that we’re seeing across the country, and how our communities and families across America, yet again, have been devastated by tragic acts of gun violence. And it is not just devastating for me, I’m sure it’s devastating for all of you and your families. It’s devastating for this President, its devastating for our administration ... to have to continue to do that over and over again,” she said.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg has more:
White House decries Ralph Yarl shooting as part of ‘epidemic’ of gun violence
The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.
Andrew Lester released on bond, reports say
Andrew Lester has reportedly been released on bond just hours after being taken into custody.
Mr Lester’s bond was set at $200,000 when prosecutors filed charges against him on Monday afternoon.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that he had surrendered and been booked into a detention centre just before 1.30pm local time on Tuesday.
Just after 3pm local time, reports emerged that he had already bonded out.
GoFundMe nears $3m as high-profile figures join campaign
Comedian Ellyn Daniels has donated $15,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for Ralph Yarl that has now raised more than $2.9m.
Daniels has been joined in donating to the fund by the likes of Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary who gave $5,000 and TV star Julianne Hough, who donated $1,000.
Influencer and entrepreneur Jayde Cheaves gave $5,000 to the fund, and artist Rashid Johnson also donated $1,000.
The Independent’s Graeme Massie has more:
Comedian Ellyn Daniels donates $15,000 to Ralph Yarl GoFundMe campaign
Other celebrities to donate to fund include Julianne Hough and Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary
Missouri’s stand your ground law explained
Missouri has a “stand your ground” law allowing an individual “to use physical force upon another person when and to the extent he or she reasonably believes such force to be necessary to defend himself or herself or a third person from what he or she reasonably believes to be the use or imminent use of unlawful force by such other person”.
Under the law, the individual does not have a duty to retreat before using force on the other person.
Stand your ground and self-defence laws are controversial and have been used to acquit individuals in high-profile cases.
For example, Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty for killing two men and wounding another in a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020.
Prior to this, George Zimmerman avoided conviction for shooting dead Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a press conference on Sunday that investigators were reviewing whether or not Andrew Lester was protected by the state’s laws. He was charged on Monday.
Biden releases photo of call with Ralph Yarl
President Joe Biden released a photo of himself on the phone with Ralph Yarl on Tuesday afternoon.
“Last night, I had a chance to call Ralph Yarl and his family,” he wrote in the caption of a tweet.
“No parent should have to worry that their kid will be shot after ringing the wrong doorbell.
“We’ve got to keep up the fight against gun violence.And Ralph, we’ll see you in the Oval once you feel better.”
Ralph Yarl’s family currently meeting with Clay County prosecutor
Ralph Yarl’s family is currently in a meeting with Clay County Prosecutor Zach Thompson.
The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, announced the meeting following the first interview with Ralph’s mother earlier on Tuesday,
Andrew Lester seen in new mugshot
A new mugshot has been released following Andrew Lester’s arrest.
The photo was taken on Tuesday afternoon when he was booked into a Clay County detention centre after surrendering.