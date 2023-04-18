✕ Close Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen

Ralph Yarl shooting suspect Andrew Lester has been released on bond hours after surrendering to Kansas City authorities.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that the 84-year-old had “surrendered” at a detention centre just before 1.30pm local time Tuesday - more than 20 hours after charges were filed against him. Just after 3pm, reports emerged that he had posted $200,000 bond.

Prosecutors allege that the white homeowner twice shot 16-year-old Ralph, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Mr Lester told investigators that he had just lain down when the doorbell rang, he picked up a .32 pistol and opened the interior door of his house.

He told police that he saw a Black male pulling on the exterior door and thought he was trying to break into the property. He claimed he was “scared to death” at the boy’s size and feared he was unable to defend himself given his elderly age, the documents state.

Several celebrities including Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Chrissy Teigen have joined in the outrage, speaking out about the case on social media. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe to help Ralph with medical costs has now topped $2.9m.