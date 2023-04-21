✕ Close Ralph Yarl: Prosecutors charge Kansas City homeowner for shooting teen

Andrew Lester’s grandson has revealed new details about his grandfather’s “racist comments” and interest in “QAnon-level conspiracy theories” after the white homeowner appeared in court charged with shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl.

Klint Ludwig told CNN that the 84-year-old “holds racist tendencies and beliefs” – something he attributed in part to “this 24 hour news cycle of fear and paranoia”.

“He would sit and watch Fox News all day every day blaring in his living room,” he said.

Mr Lester appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

The 84-year-old is accused of shooting Ralph, 16, twice through the glass screen door of his home in Kansas City, Missouri, on 13 April when the Black teenager accidentally called at the wrong home to pick up his brothers.

Ralph’s recovery is ongoing, with the family’s attorney Lee Merritt sharing a photo of the teenager back at home following his release from hospital.

Mr Merritt said on Wednesday that the shooting is now being probed by the Justice Department as a hate crime.