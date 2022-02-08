The suspected gunman accused of killing one person and critically injuring another at a Fred Meyer grocery store had been “distancing himself from friends and family” in the weeks leading up to the shooting, according to police.

Richland Police Interim Chief Brigit Clary said in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that Aaron Christopher Kelly was “in decline over the last few weeks and months” before he allegedly carried out Monday’s attack.

The suspect allegedly opened fire inside the store in Richland at around 11am, first shooting 38-year-old Instacart shopper Justin Krumbah following a “10 to 15 second interaction”. Mr Krumbah died at the scene.

The suspect then allegedly shot his second victim – a 56-year-old Fred Meyer employee who has not been identified – before going on the run.

The victim was given emergency medical treatment at the scene before being rushed to hospital.

The police chief said that he remains in a critical condition and that his family do not want him to be identified at this point.

Chief Clary told reporters that police do not believe the gunman knew either of his victims prior to carrying out the attack.

She provided no further details about the conversation between Mr Krumbah and Mr Kelly moments before the shooting, aside from that the interaction lasted only around 10 to 15 seconds.

Mr Kelly did not have an extensive criminal history but was known to law enforcement, said the police chief.

His last contact with local law enforcement was in June 2021.