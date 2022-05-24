Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where an active shooter situation was reported. The shooter was reportedly taken into custody by local police. (Google Images)

An active shooter has been reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, according to the district.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District told reporters that the shooter was near the campus and asked people to stay away from the area.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary," the school district said in a tweet. "Law enforcement is on site. Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus. As soon as more information is gathered it will be shared."

The shooting prompted the school to go into lockdown. Students there will be transported to St Willie Delon Civic Centre where they will be reunited with their parents.

The shooter is reportedly in police custody.

There are currently no reported injuries, but the story is still developing.