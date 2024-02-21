✕ Close Officers saw missing 5-year-old in Sept 2019’: Police chief on Harmony Montgomery case

The prosecution in Adam Montgomery’s trial over the murder of his five-year-old daughter Harmony has rested their case.

Mr Montgomery’s trial is underway more than four years after Harmony was last seen alive in 2019.

Authorities failed to search for the missing child – who was known to protective services – for more than two years after she went missing.

In 2022, Mr Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and falsifying physical evidence.

Kayla Montgomery told police that her husband struck the Harmony several times after she had a bathroom accident.

The little girl’s remains were hidden in a ceiling vent at a shelter where the family stayed after her death. Montgomery snuck the remains into his workplace freezer, before disposing of them in March 2020.

Travis Beach, the friend who helped Montgomery rent a van he later used to dispose of Harmony’s remains, took the stand on Friday.

“He was pacing back and forth. He said he effed up,” Mr Beach said. “I asked him what he meant and all he could say was he effed up.”

Harmony’s remains have never been found.

Judge Amy Messina said that the defence may present their case tomorrow.