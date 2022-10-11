Jump to content

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed

Adnan Syed spent more than 23 years in jail but continued to protest his innocence

Richard Hall
Tuesday 11 October 2022 16:04
Adnan Syed gets new trial

Prosecutors in Baltimore have dropped all charges against Adnan Syed, the man whose conviction for the murder of Hae Min Lee was overturned last month, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Mr Syed spent more than 23 years in jail for the 1999 killing, but continued to protest his innocence throughout his incarceration. The story of the case was told in the hit podcast ‘Serial,’ which reached millions of listeners around the world.

Mr Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, confirmed to the Baltimore Sun that prosecutors had dropped his charges at a court hearing on Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

The latest development in the case comes some three weeks after Baltimore City Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn vacated the 41-year-old’s conviction “in the interest of justice,” paving the way for his release from custody on 19 September.

Mr Syed’s release was ordered following a request from prosecutors in Maryland who said that “the state no longer has confidence in the integrity of the conviction”.

The judge ruled that the state violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Mr Syed’s defence, including the discovery of new information about two alternate unnamed suspects and the reliability of cellphone tower data that was used against him at trial.

Following his release, Mr Syed was placed on home detention while the state decided whether to seek a new trial or dismiss the case.

Rabia Chaudry, an attorney and family friend of Mr Syed who campaigned for his release, tweeted before the announcement: “Hold on to your hats everyone, it’s gonna be an amazing day.”

