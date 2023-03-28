Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated after appeal from victim’s family

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The murder conviction of Adnan Syed, who spent over 20 years in prison before being exonerated, has been reinstated by a Maryland appeals court.

Mr Syed, 41, was arrested in 1999 for the killing of classmate Hae Min Lee, though he has always maintained his innocence. The story of the case was featured in the hit podcast Serial. In 2022, local prosecutors dropped the charges against Syed, citing new DNA evidence.

The Appellate Court of Mayland held in its ruling, released Tuesday, that officials didn’t give Lee’s brother Young Lee sufficient notice and explanation of a September 2022 hearing where officials sought to toss the original conviction from 2000.

Lee was given two day’s notice of the motion to vacate, and expressed his disagreement via email over the state’s intention to drop the case, according to the court.

The panel’s 2-1 ruling said the state needed to hold a new "legally complaint and transparent" hearing to consider Mr Syed’s case, WBAL reports.

”We stand by the integrity of the evidence that exonerated Adnan and urge the Baltimore Police and States Attorney’s office to find the source of the DNA on the victims shoes and find Hae Min Lee’s actual killer,” Rabia Chaudry, a family friend of Syed’s and public advocate for his innocence, wrote on Twitter.

The case is likely to be appealed to the state supreme court.

It is unclear whether Mr Syed will have to return to prison.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.