Ahmaud Arbery’s killer sentenced to life in prison for federal hate crime
Related video: 3 Men Face Sentencing For Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery’s Death
Travis McMichael has been sentenced to life in prison plus ten years for a federal hate crime in the deadly shooting of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.
The life sentence handed down on Monday was McMichael’s second. It was ruled that he must serve the sentence in the custody of the state of Georgia, despite worries that other prisoners could impose a “backdoor death penalty,” Law & Crime reported.
McMichael, 36, is the first of three men convicted in a Georgia court, where US District Judge Lisa Wood rejected his request to be sent to federal custody because of safety concerns, saying that he can’t choose where to serve his sentence.
“I do deny that request, and turn instead to the rules that apply,” Judge Wood said, citing that the state of Georgia was first to charge, try, convict, and sentence McMichael.
McMichael pursued Mr Arbery, who was going for a run, on 23 February 2020. The 36-year-old’s father, Gregory McMichael, 66, and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan, 52, also took part in the killing. Mr Arbery was running in Satilla Shores near Brunswick on the coastline of southeastern Georgia when he was pursued by the three men.
During trial, all three men claimed that they thought Mr Arbery was behind a number of burglaries in the neighbourhood, but the evidence only revealed that he had entered a construction site to have a look around.
The three men were convicted of Mr Arbery’s murder by a Georgia state jury. Bryan is the only one who may receive parole after 30 years as his role in the killing was considered to be more restricted, according to a state judge.
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.