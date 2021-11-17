Travis McMichael has taken the stand in his murder trial saying he wants to “give my side of the story” about the shooting of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

Mr McMichael was called to testify on Wednesday afternoon as the first witness called by the defence in its case.

“I want to give my side of the story,” he told the court.

“I want to explain what happened and to be able to say what happened the way I see it.”

Travis McMichael is accused of murdering Mr Arbery alongside his father Gregory McMichael and neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr on 23 February 2020 in the Satilla Shores neighbourhood near Brunswick, Georgia.

The McMichaels jumped in their pickup truck armed with firearms and chased the 25-year-old Black man through the neighbourhood.

Mr Bryan joined in the pursuit in his own pickup truck, while filming the encounter on his smartphone.

Travis McMichael then shot Mr Arbery twice with his shotgun - striking him in the chest and wrist with one bullet and then under the armpit with a second.

The three defendants all face nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Travis McMichael told the court that he had moved to the mostly-white neighbourhood in the autumn of 2018, when he moved in with his parents who had lived there since 2013.

He described the area as a “typically small town neighbourhood” and “real quiet community” where “everyone was friendly” with children riding their bikes, retirees driving golf carts and people walking their dogs.

He said there was an uptick in crime in the area around the time he moved in with “car break-ins” and “suspicious persons” in the area.

He said his truck was broken into almost as soon as he moved in there and by around February 2019 it was increasingly common,

“It was going on so much in the neighbourhood that it was usually the topic” of conversation between neighbours, he said.