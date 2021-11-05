The Georgia community where Ahmaud Arbery was chased and shot by three white men had been “on edge” following a spike in crime and the Black jogger appeared to be “suspicious”, the defense claimed in their opening arguments on Friday.

Travis McMichael’s defense attorney Bob Rubin said the 35-year-old was acting out of “duty and responsibility” to his local community when he shot Mr Arbery dead on 23 February 2020.

Mr Rubin gave his opening statement on Friday afternoon on the first day of the murder trial, following the prosecution’s opening statement that morning.

He said Travis McMichael had come “face-to-face” with Mr Arbery 12 days earlier on 11 February when he said the Black 25-year-old was breaking into a home under construction in the neighbourhood.

On that occasion, the defense said Mr Arbery put his hand into his pocket which Travis McMichael had taken as a sign he could have been armed.

The defense said that this led Travis McMichael to fear that Mr Arbery was armed on the day of his shooting.

Mr Arbery was unarmed at the time of his death.

Attorneys for the three defendants are delivering three separate opening statements in the trial.

The attorney for Travis McMichael’s father Gregory McMichael was scheduled to give his opening statement on Friday afternoon while the attorney for their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr has made the unusual request to give his opening statement at the time of the trial’s closing arguments.

Mr Rubin told jurors that Travis McMichael had drawn on his years of training in the US Coast Guard on the day that Mr Arbery was killed.

He said the shooting had come after the Satilla Shores neighbourhood had faced an “uptick in crime” which left residents “on edge”

The defense pointed to a neighbourhood Facebook group where residents had made posts including: “I’m nervous” and “Lock your cars”.

“This case is about duty and responsibility. It’s about Travis McMichael’s duty and responsibility to himself, to his family and to his neighbourhood and it’s about your duty and responsibility as jurors,” Mr Rubin said.

Mr Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on 23 February 2020 when the McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in their pickup truck to chase him.

Their neighbour Mr Bryan also joined in the pursuit, following in his pickup truck and filming the incident on his smartphone.

The footage captured Travis McMichael shooting Mr Arbery three times with his shotgun.

Mr Arbery collapsed to the ground and died.

The three defendants all face nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.