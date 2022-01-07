Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is expected to give a victim impact statement on Friday morning at the sentencing of her son’s three murderers.

Wanda Cooper-Jones intends to speak at Glynn County Courthouse in Brunwick, Georgia, about her 25-year-old son’s brutal murder at the hands of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., her attorney Lee Merritt said.

On 23 February 2020, the three white men chased the Black man, who was unarmed, through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in Brunswick, Georgia, in their pickup trucks, trapping him with their vehicles before Travis McMichael shot him dead in the road.

Ms Cooper-Jones has waited almost two years for her son’s killers to be brought to justice after they evaded prosecution for months in the aftermath of the February 2020 murder - only being arrested when footage of the attack was leaked on social media.

The three white men were found guilty in November on multiple charges including murder and will be sentenced on Friday.

They each face mandatory minimum sentences of life in prison for their murder charges but the judge will decide whether they will be granted life with or without the possibility of parole.

Even with the possibility of parole, they will not be eligible for release for at least 30 years under Georgia law.

All three men were charged with nine counts, including one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael was convicted on all charges, Gregory McMichael of eight charges excluding the count of malice murder and Bryan of six charges – three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Following the verdict, Ms Cooper-Jones told a crowd of supporters outside the courthouse that she had believed she would never get justice for her son.

“I never thought this day would come, but God is good,” she said.

“To tell the truth, I never saw this day back in 2020. I never thought this day would come. But God is good.”

Ms Cooper-Jones sat in the courthouse throughout the trial, breaking down in tears as the court heard about the brutal attack and was shown her son’s white t-shirt which was stained red with blood.

The three convicted killers are also facing charges at a separate federal hate crimes trial which is scheduled to begin in February.

They have pleaded not guilty to those charges which also carry punishments of life in prison.