Ahmaud Arbery news – latest: Killers face sentencing over shooting of Black jogger
Follow live updates on the sentencings of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr
The three white men who murdered Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced on Friday in Glynn County, Georgia, where they each face the possibility of life in prison.
Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr chased Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in their pickup trucks before shooting him on 23 February 2020.
Footage of the attack, filmed by Mr Bryan on his smartphone, sent shockwaves around the world and reignited calls for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd.
All three men stood trial in November on nine charges: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Travis McMichael, 35, who pulled the trigger and shot Mr Arbery twice at point blank range, was convicted of all nine charges.
Gregory McMichael, 65, was convicted of eight charges, excluding malice murder.
Bryan, 52, was convicted of six charges – three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.
Sentencing scheduled for 10am EST
Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr will appear at a sentencing hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse at 10am EST on Friday.
The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 are facing the possibility of life in prison.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:
Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing on Friday
Convicted murderers Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. will be sentenced Friday in Georgia
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.