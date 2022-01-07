Liveupdated1641561751

Ahmaud Arbery news – latest: Killers face sentencing over shooting of Black jogger

Follow live updates on the sentencings of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr

Megan Sheets
Friday 07 January 2022 13:22
<p>Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury’s verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia</p>

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury’s verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Georgia

(AP)

The three white men who murdered Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery will be sentenced on Friday in Glynn County, Georgia, where they each face the possibility of life in prison.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr chased Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in their pickup trucks before shooting him on 23 February 2020.

Footage of the attack, filmed by Mr Bryan on his smartphone, sent shockwaves around the world and reignited calls for racial justice following the murder of George Floyd.

All three men stood trial in November on nine charges: one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Travis McMichael, 35, who pulled the trigger and shot Mr Arbery twice at point blank range, was convicted of all nine charges.

Gregory McMichael, 65, was convicted of eight charges, excluding malice murder.

Bryan, 52, was convicted of six charges – three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Recommended

1641561751

Sentencing scheduled for 10am EST

Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr will appear at a sentencing hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse at 10am EST on Friday.

The three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 are facing the possibility of life in prison.

The Independent’s Rachel Sharp has more:

Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery face sentencing on Friday

Convicted murderers Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. will be sentenced Friday in Georgia

Megan Sheets7 January 2022 13:22

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in