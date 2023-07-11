Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Susan Lorincz, the white woman accused of fatally shooting her Black neighbour, Ajike “AJ” Owens through the front door of her house, pled not guilty to a manslaughter charge on Tuesday.

Last month Ms Lorincz, 58, was charged with manslaughter and assault in Marion County, Florida after shooting Ms Owens, 35, through her front door when Ms Owens knocked on Ms Lorincz’s door.

Ms Owens, a mother to four, was trying to confront Ms Lorincz for allegedly calling her children racial slurs, taking their iPad and then throwing skates at her son when Ms Lorincz fired her gun.

Authorities said Ms Lorincz and Ms Owens had a longstanding feud regarding Ms Owen’s children playing in an area next to Ms Lorincz’s home.

On 2 June, Ms Owens went over to Ms Lorincz’s home to speak with her about the incident involving skate-throwing. Ms Lorincz then fired a bullet from within her home which went through the locked door and struck Ms Owens.

First responders attempted to keep Ms Owens alive and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The shooting occurred in front of Ms Owens’ nine-year-old child.

Following the shooting, Ms Owens’ family pushed for authorities to charge Ms Lorcinz with murder.

However, Ms Lorincz claims she feared for her life when she chose to fire her gun. After weighing the applicability of Florida’s “stand your ground laws” State Attorney William Gladson said his office decided to charge Ms Lorincz with manslaughter.

Mr Gladson claimed there was insufficient evidence that Ms Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Ms Owens.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Mr Gladson said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother of four from Ocala, Florida (Anthony D. Thomas via AP, File)

Ms Lorincz’s next court door is expected to be sometime in September, a spokesperson in Florida’s Fifth Judicial Circuit Court told CNN.

As of now, Ms Lorincz has not posted the $154,000 bond set for her.