A white woman accused of fatally shooting a Black neighbour through her door in front of two of the victim’s young children has been charged with manslaughter.

Susan Lorincz, 58, was arrested following the fatal 2 June shooting of 35-year-old mother-of-four Ajike “AJ” Owens in Ocala, Florida.

Owens’ family have previously said she confronted Ms Lorincz after the neighbour allegedly scolded her children and hit one of them with rollerskates.

State Attorney William Gladson said his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but that prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Mr Gladson said in a statement.

“I am aware of the desire of the family, and some community members, that the defendant be charged with second-degree murder. My obligation as State Attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute.”

