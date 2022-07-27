Jump to content
Several Alabama colleges receive bomb threats

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Wednesday 27 July 2022 18:46
(Independent)

Law enforcement in Alabama are investigating bomb threats reported at several colleges in the state.

Auburn University, Jefferson State Community College, and Shelton State Community College all received threats, according to WVTM.

An “AU Alert” at 12.06pm said that Police were “investigating” a report of a bomb threat at the Nursing Building. The school urged people to “stay clear” of the area until they had been given an all-clear.

It also urged people to “report suspicious items” and “activity to police”.

Jefferson State reported a bomb threat at 11.58am.

“A bomb threat was reported at the Jefferson Campus. ALL students and employees are asked to evacuate the buildings (ALL buildings) on the Jefferson Campus (Carson Road) immediately!!!” a message said.

Shelton State said at 11.11am that its campuses had been closed down: “SSCC Alert: Due to unforeseen circumstances, both campuses of Shelton State Community College are closed until further notice. Please monitor social media for updates.”

There are further reports of bomb threats at other schools in South Alabama, WVTM reported.

More follows...

