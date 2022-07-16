Hundreds of passengers were evacuated from the San Francisco airport’s international terminal on Friday night (15 July) after a bomb threat.

One person has been taken into custody after officers found a suspicious package they described as a potentially “incendiary” device.

The threat was reported at 8.15pm local time after the suspicious package was discovered.

“Normal operations” have now resumed after police cleared the international terminal, leaving hundreds of passengers standing outside.

The area was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution”.

