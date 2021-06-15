Alabama plant shooting leaves two dead and two injured

At least two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a hydrant plant in Alabama.

The shooting took place around 2.30am on Tuesday morning at the Mueller Co plant in Albertville in the northeastern part of the state, WAAY reported.

The plant manufactures fire hydrants and others products for water distribution.

The suspect reportedly fled after the shooting and is still on the run. Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the suspect escaped in a vehicle.

The plant of Mueller Co is situated in an industrial park that houses a number of other companies. The park is situated close to the city limits of Boaz and Albertville.

Those who were injured were taken to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.

A press conference is expected later this morning as law enforcement collect information on the suspected shooter.