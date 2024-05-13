Three people killed in shooting at May Day party after 1,000 revellers turn up

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been killed and at least 12 wounded in a shooting at May Day party in south Alabama.

The incident happened just before 10pm on Saturday night, May 11.

Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Investigation Division told WALA-TV that about 1,000 people were attending a May Day party near Stockton when an altercation started and gunfire erupted.

Reid said most of the victims were “younger people.” There was not immediate word on whether or how many arrests had been made. There was no description of a suspect.

Videos on social media show hectic scenes as first responders arrived. Some people can be seen on the ground bleeding.

Stockton has a population of about 400. It is roughly 30 miles (48.3 kilometers) northeast of Mobile, Alabama. Reid said no law enforcement officers were involved in the shooting.

The Associated Press left a message with the sheriff’s office Sunday. No response has been recieved at time of publication.

The shooting was one of several instances of gun violence in the US over the weekend.

Three Atlanta police officers were left in hospital with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a suspect dead Saturday evening.

( FOX5 Atlanta WAGA )

Officers responded at 5:15 pm to a report of an armed man in a commercial area on Fairbanks Street and encountered a man with a handgun and a knife on Desoto Avenue, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference.

“During that encounter there was a struggle, there was gunfire that resulted in three of our officers being injured. It also resulted in the death of the individual that was armed with the handgun,” Schierbaum said.

The police department did not immediately identity the deceased man. Police did not believe anyone else was involved, Schierbaum said.

The three officers were transported in police patrol vehicles to Grady Memorial Hospital. One officer was shot in the shoulder, another was shot in the leg and the third suffered a grazing wound. Two of the officers were expected to undergo surgery, Schierbaum said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will lead the probe into the shooting, he said.