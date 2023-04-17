What we know about the victims of the Dadeville shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Sweet 16 birthday party for a girl at a dance studio in Alabama turned into a mass shooting, leaving four dead and at least 28 injured.

Gunfire erupted at roughly 10.34pm local time on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in downtown Dadeville, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Sunday.

The police had not provided any updates on the number of fatalities or those injured for more than 10 hours after the shooting. An update at around 9am, however, revealed there were deaths.

“There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries,” said Sgt Jeremy J Burkett.

The victims of the shooting are believed to be teenagers. Police are yet to provide further details, including the names of those who were killed or if the suspect shooter was in custody and the motive of the attack.

Two of the victims, however, were identified by their family members. Here is what we know about them.

Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell

An honours student at Dadeville High School, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, was identified as one of the victims of the shooting by family members.

He was celebrating his sister’s birthday before he was shot dead, his grandmother Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser newspaper.

The high school senior was a stellar football player and had committed to Jacksonville State University.

The Jacksonville State Football team issued a statement mourning the loss of the would-be member of their programme.

“Our Thoughts and prayers are with the family of Philstavious Dowdell and the other victims of the senseless tragedy last night,” tweeted Rich Rodriguez, the head coach of the team.

“He was a great young man with a bright future. My staff and I are heartbroken and hope that everyone will support his family through this difficult time.”

Ms Allen described him as a “very humble child” who always had a smile on his face.

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” Ms Allen told the newspaper, calling it “a million-dollar smile”.

“Everybody’s grieving.”

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the team chaplain for the local high school football team, said he was weeks away from graduation and had a bright future.

“He was a strong competitor on the field,” Mr Hayes said. “You didn’t want to try to tackle him or get tackled by him. But when he came off the field, he was one of the nicest young men that you could ever meet, very respectful and well-respected by his peers.”

KeKe Nicole Smith

KeKe Nicole Smith, 18, was identified as another victim of the shooting by her cousin.

She was a volleyball player and team manager for the Dadeville High School track team, Michael Taylor, a coach at Dadeville High School told The New York Times.

Amy Jackson, her cousin, confirmed her death on Facebook in the Dadeville shooting,

“My heart is scattered,” she wrote. “My lil cousin Ke... Please give our family respect during this time of bereavement Give us strength and understanding Mighty God. Praying for all loved ones that have lost their life or were injured.”

“We love you Ke... it was a mass shooting in my hometown Dadeville Al... they took her from us,” she said.

On Sunday, hospital officials said 15 teenagers – among the 28 injured – were given treatment for gunshot wounds. Several of them remained in critical condition at Dadeville’s Lake Martin Community Hospital.

Six of the teenagers were discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.