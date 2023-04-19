✕ Close Four killed, several injured after shooting at birthday party in Alabama

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The investigation is continuing into the mass shooting at a teen birthday party in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and 32 injured.

One of the survivors of the tragedy, Brenazja Hutchinson, has given an interview from her hospital bed and recalled: “I was still inside the building yelling at them to help me, and nobody would help me so I had to gain my strength and walk outside after being shot.”

High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose “Sweet 16” birthday celebration it was.

Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23 , have been named as the other three victims of the shooting, which left many more injured, some of whom have since been discharged from hospital while others continue to receive treatment according to the severity of their wounds.

“It was a very sad, sad scene,” said Ben Hayes, senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church . “A very rough night.”

A suspect has not yet been identified by police.