Investigation ongoing but details scarce after violence erupted at ‘Sweet 16’ celebration at town’s Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night
The investigation is continuing into the mass shooting at a teen birthday party in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, in which four people were killed and 32 injured.
One of the survivors of the tragedy, Brenazja Hutchinson, has given an interview from her hospital bed and recalled: “I was still inside the building yelling at them to help me, and nobody would help me so I had to gain my strength and walk outside after being shot.”
High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose “Sweet 16” birthday celebration it was.
Shaunkivia (KeKe) Nicole Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23 , have been named as the other three victims of the shooting, which left many more injured, some of whom have since been discharged from hospital while others continue to receive treatment according to the severity of their wounds.
“It was a very sad, sad scene,” said Ben Hayes, senior pastor at Dadeville First Baptist Church . “A very rough night.”
A suspect has not yet been identified by police.
Watch: ‘They’re not fatalities, they’re lives tragically lost’
Here’s an extract from Sergeant Jeremy Burkett’s brief press conference from Sunday, in which he warned that unravelling precisely what happened during the shooting on Saturday night would be “a long, complicated process” but pledged to deliver justice and pointedly emphasised that the victims should be thought of as lives lost, not mere fatality statistics.
Lawmakers remember victims of the mass shooting
Lawmakers yesterday held a moment of silence on the floor of the Alabama House of Representatives to remember the four people killed in the mass shooting.
“It is a sad day for the state when something so senseless happens. Our hearts go out to the families and friends who lost loved ones in this attack,” state representative Ed Oliver of Dadeville said.
He added that they were calling on people “to continue to pray for healing and recovery for the community.”
Members of the Legislative Black Caucus said it is time for the state to address gun violence in Alabama, which in 2020 had the fifth-highest rate of gun deaths in the country.
Caucus members, who hold a minority of seats in the Republican-controlled legislature, spoke at a funeral home.
“I am tired of hearing the wails and the cries of parents and families that have lost their loved ones, and elected officials have not acted,” Democratic state senator Merika Coleman said.
Alabama shooting victim Phil Dowdell died saving his sister’s life in Dadeville carnage
Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19, Corbin Holston, 23, and 17-year-old KeKe Nicole Smith have been named as the victims of the shooting in Dadeville where 28 others also sustained injuries.
The shooting took place on Saturday night during the ‘Sweet 16’ birthday party of Dowdell’s sister, Alexis, at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.
Dowdell pushed his sister to the ground as soon as gunfire erupted at around 10.34pm inside the dance studio. “I guess he tried to push me out the door as fast as he could,” Alexis told the Associated Press.
Lack of information frustrating, says Dadeville mayor
Dadeville mayor Frank Goodman said yesterday that police had established a new command centre behind a church, but it was not immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting.
He also said a lack of information from police about where the investigation stands has been frustrating for many.
“They hadn’t told us nothing yet. They are not releasing anything,” Mr Goodman said when asked if an arrest was near.
“It’s been frustrating for me especially when citizens come by and want to know what is happening.”
Dadeville shooting victim attends vigil in hospital gown
A “Sweet 16” birthday party in the Alabama town turned violent when gunfire erupted around 10.34pm on Saturday, leaving four people dead and 28 others injured. Nearly 48 hours on, no arrests have been made and authorities declined to speculate on the suspect or their possible motivation. Authories did say there was no further active threat to the community.
Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night, the Montgomery Advertiser reported. In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.
No suspects named 72 hours on from deadly shooting
Police in smalltown Dadeville, Alabama, are continuing their investigation into the mass shooting at a teenager’s birthday party that left four people dead and a further 32 injured.
The violence broke out at approximately 10.34pm on Saturday at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in the downtown area of Dadeville where Alexis Dowdell was celebrating her 16th birthday with friends and family.
Ms Dowdell’s brother Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, a promising high school football star soon to graduate and take up a scholarship at Jacksonville State University, was shot dead at the scene, apparently having pushed Alexis out of harm’s way as she tried to flee the bloody dancefloor before dying in the arms of his mother and sister.
Also killed in the massacre were Shaunkivia (KeKe) Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23.
With police remaining tight-lipped as their inquiries continue, the stories of the survivors are beginning to come to light.
Teen celebrating her 16th birthday recalls seeing her brother die
Speaking to the Associated Press, Alexis Dowdell remembered trying to comfort her brother in his final moments, saying: “I got on my knees and he was laying face down. And that’s when I grabbed him. I turned him over, I was holding him.
“I wasn’t crying at the moment because I was trying to be strong instead of panicking. And so I said, ‘You’re going to be all right. You’re a fighter, you’re strong.”
She later told CBS News Philstavious was “going in and out” of consciousness as she and her mother, Latonya Allen, held him.
“And then when somebody from the ambulance had came in and they felt his pulse and they was like, ‘He’s gone.’ And then I was just like, ‘Please don’t tell me that’.”
She added: “If it wasn’t for him, I mean, I don’t know where I’d be. I don’t know if I would still be standing here today if he would never save my life.”
Has the Alabama birthday party shooter been caught?
The small town of Dadeville, Alabama, is reeling from a mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured.
On the night of Saturday 15 April, revellers had gathered at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio – an unassuming brick building in downtown Dadeville, a town of around 3,000 residents roughly 45 miles north east of Mongomery – to wish happy birthday to Alexis Dowdell.
But a night of celebration turned to tragedy when guns were fired and four people lost their lives in the melee, among them the birthday girl’s beloved older brother Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell.
Everything we know about the Dadeville birthday party attack
According to local police, the shooting began at around 10.34pm on Saturday (15 April) during a celebration held at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio in downtown Dadeville, a small town of around 3,000 residents lying 45 miles northeast of Montgomery.
Nearly 72 hours on, no arrests have been made and authorities declined to speculate on the suspect or their possible motivation but said there was no further active threat to the community.
Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sergeant Jeremy Burkett said: “There were four lives tragically lost in this incident, and there’s been a multitude of injuries.
Alabama officials keep quiet on progress in birthday melee
Two days after gunfire erupted at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama — killing four people, including two high school seniors — state police are asking people to come forward if they have video or photographs from the party.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish a digital tip line for videos and photos. As of Tuesday morning, officials had released little information about the investigation.
“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information,” the law enforcement agency said in its last public statement, which was issued Monday. “Investigators are still processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”
In addition to the four young people killed in the shooting, another 32 were injured. The dead range in age from 17 to 23.
The melee rocked the sleepy town of about 3,200 people. Families were planning funerals instead of graduation celebrations for the two high school seniors.