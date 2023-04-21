Alabama shooting – update: Fifth suspect arrested in Dadeville Sweet 16 party attack
Police say five suspects, including three teenagers, fired guns into crowd at party
A fifth suspect has been arrested on reckless murder charges for the mass shooting at a “Sweet 16” birthday party that left four people dead and 32 injured in Dadeville, Alabama.
Authorities announced the arrest of Willie George Brown Jr, 19, on Thursday, five days after the horror attack at the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio on Saturday night. Earlier in the day, 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown was held by the authorities.
The arrest came two days after police identified the first suspects apprehended in the case, 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough. The third suspect, 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr, was arrested on Wednesday.
All five are facing four counts each of reckless murder and more charges are expected to follow.
High school football star Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, was one of the four killed in the incident and it has emerged that he died saving the life of his sister Alexis, whose birthday celebration it was.
Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith, 17, Marsiah Collins, 19, and Corbin Holston, 23, were also killed.
No motive has been outlined by the police.
District attorney Mike Segrest yesterday evening said a sixth suspect, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody, AL reported.
Mr Segrest, however, did not identify the suspect or say where the suspect lived.
The five people charged in a deadly shooting, including three teenagers, are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.
Authorities wrote in court documents filed Thursday that they believe the five were present at the party and “discharged firearms into the crowd” resulting in the deaths of four people.
The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.
The shootings Saturday night rocked the small town of Dadeville, about 80 miles southeast of Birmingham, and families suddenly found themselves planning memorials and burial services instead of graduation parties or college move-ins.
The fatal victims were identified on Monday as Keke Nicole Smith, 17, Phil Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Collins, 19 and Corbin Holston, 23. Four victims remain hospitalised in critical condition as of Wednesday night.
“We are going to make sure every victim gets justice, not just the deceased,” District Attorney Mark Sergist said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Even though these are 16 and 17-year-olds, we are going to charge them as adults.”
“It don’t make the hurt any easier. But we are relieved that they (the suspects) are not out in the community,” Smith’s cousin Amy Jackson told the AP.
The gunfire broke out at a birthday party for Dowdell’s sister Alexis Dowdell, which was being held at a dance studio just off the town’s courthouse square. Witnesses had said multiple people began shooting some time after Dowdell’s mother paused the celebration to ask people with guns to leave.
Taniya Cox, an 18-year-old who was shot twice in her right arm as she fled the party, joined hundreds of residents, community leaders and local politicians at a vigil on Sunday night straight from her hospital bed, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.
In an interview with CBS News, Ms Cox also recounted the moments leading up to the violence and recalled seeing more than one gunman.
“The mother said whoever had guns had to get out and they didn’t get out and five minutes later the shooting started,” she said.
“I ran in front of a bullet and got shot. I didn’t know what was going on I just saw blood coming out of my arm.”
“I saw a group of girls dancing and that’s when the gunshots went off,” survivor Taniya Cox said
Man with same name as alleged Dadeville shooter receives threats
Travis McCullough, 16, is among the four people arrested by Alabama police in connection with the Dadeville shooting where four people lost their lives.
However, a 36-year-old man, who is also named Travis McCullough, has been receiving threatening and hateful messages on social media.
“I’ve been scared to go outside just because of the messages and comments I’ve been seeing,” Mr McCullough told Montgomery Advertiser.
Mr McCullough works as a delivery driver and lives 40 miles northeast in the valley. He initially began deleting the hate comments and DMs but later realised he might need proof of the threats if something bad were to happen.
“I’ve been cautious about that all day,” he said. “Just know, I’m not the one that did it.”
The motive for the attack remains unknown.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Sgt Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency declined to discuss how investigators believe the shooting unfolded.
“We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation,” he said.
“We can’t share that.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the agency still has not provided any additional information.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assured that its investigation has been “complex and thorough” after announcing the arrest of a fourth suspect.
