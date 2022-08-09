Albuquerque police arrest suspect in killings of Muslim men, chief says

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico have arrested a “primary suspect” in connection to the “recent murder of a Muslim man,” the agency chief has said.

Four Muslim men have recently been killed in the city.

Chief Harold Medina tweeted at 2.42pm on Tuesday that “we tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque. The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon”.

Albuquerque Police released images on Sunday of a wanted vehicle in connection to the killings.

