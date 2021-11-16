InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has said that he won’t defend himself in the Sandy Hook lawsuits.

“If I spend my time tactically talking to HBO or talking to The Wall Street Journal or running around trying to defend myself from the fake things they’ve launched against me, we’re going to lose the whole country and the planet,” Jones said during his show on Monday.

He has been found guilty by default in all four defamation cases brought by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.

A judge in Connecticut issued rulings in a fourth defamation lawsuit brought against Jones after he failed to produce evidence to support false claims the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

The ruling means all four lawsuits brought by the families of 10 Sandy Hook victims in Texas and Connecticut have won defamation cases against Jones.

“Folks. They were always going to default us, and they’re always going to do it at the appeals court level, too. I’ve known that. I’m just going to illustrate the whole thing for everybody. And then that gives us the time to, you know, to move forward and fight the globalists,” Jones said on Monday.

“But all of this is about the ongoing power grab that’s going on in this country,” the Infowars host added.

“I really think that what’s happening to me and to Infowars – I mean, I know it’s a symptom of the disease of globalism and the disease of corruption and decadence in this country and in the world in general and really of the end of the country as we know it,” he said.

“Now, it can be rebooted, hopefully, but the country, for all intents and purposes, is gone. This is modern warfare we’re under. And the country itself is being bankrupted and dissolved,” he added.

Twenty-six people, including 20 schoolchildren, died in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

For years, Jones claimed the shooting was a “false flag” operation engineered by the government to bring about stricter gun control laws.

Jones claimed on his radio show and website that the event was “completely fake with actors”, “synthetic”, and a “giant hoax” by the mainstream media and opponents of the Second Amendment.

The families of Sandy Hook victims were subjected to years of in-person and online harassment over the claims.

They successfully argued that Jones made money from spreading the bogus conspiracy theories through his Infowars channel.

On Monday, Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis issued a default ruling, saying that Jones’ lawyers had shown a “callous disregard of their obligation” to turn over financial and web analytics data, the Hartford Courant reported.

Attorney Chris Mattei, who represents the victims’ families, told the Hartford Courant: “Mr Jones is very used to saying whatever he wants to say from the comfort of his own studio, but what I think this case has shown is that when he is forced to defend his conduct in a court of law and comply with court orders, that it’s a very different ballgame.

“The fact that the court was left with no choice but to default him shows just how unwilling Mr Jones was to have his conduct exposed to the light of day in front of a jury.”

“Tens of thousands of articles are being posted – ‘Alex Jones found guilty by judge’ – that’s a judge totally abusing their discretion, absolutely engaging in what I would say is fraud,” Jones said. “Saying that we didn’t give them information.”

“This is not my battle, this is not my war,” he claimed. “This is kind of like a rabid chihuahua that has rabies is biting me in the leg. And I’ve got a pack of wolves tearing my children apart, that’s the allegory. I’ve got to handle the wolves. Not the chihuahua chewing on my leg. I can get rabies shots later.”