Lawyer Alex Murdaugh arrested in Florida over missing settlement money

Disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been arrested in Florida, this time in connection to “misappropriated funds” from a years-old settlement with the children of his deceased housekeeper.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Mr Murdaugh has been charged with two new felony counts of “obtaining property by false pretenses.”

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a statement. “I want to commend the hard work and dedication that our agents have shown over the last four months. They will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow