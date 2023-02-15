Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot barred from double murder trial

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Testimony about Alex Murdaugh’s bizarre botched hitman plot has been excluded from his double murder trial – in a move that raises doubts that the man accused of being his co-conspirator and drug dealer will now take the stand.

Judge Clifton Newman ruled in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, that jurors cannot hear evidence of the September 2021 roadside shooting because it is a “bridge too far” to the state’s attempt to establish motive for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

“The financial evidence was allowed on the issue of motive. This evidence, I find, goes beyond motive or is not evidence of motive, but more toward common scheme or plan,” he said.

“It does not survive the logical relevancy test. And it goes more toward showing propensity to commit violent acts, which would cause it not to survive [Rule] 403 analysis. I believe that to allow this evidence is a bridge too far.”

The ruling came on Wednesday morning before jurors entered the courtroom, with the judge hearing arguments from both the defence and the prosecution around the bizarre plot.

On 4 September 2021 – three months on from the double murders on 7 June 2021 – Mr Murdaugh was suddenly shot in the head along the side of a road in Hampton County.

He survived and called 911, claiming he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while he was changing a tire on his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for what police called a “superficial gunshot wound to the head”.

But, Mr Murdaugh’s story about the incident quickly unravelled.

One week later on 13 September, he confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the whole saga, paying an alleged hitman to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $10m life insurance windfall.

He told investigators that he had paid Curtis “Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly his drug dealer – to carry out the shooting.

Alex Murdaugh listens to a witness during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse (Jeff Blake Photo)

Both he and Mr Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.

One day before the shooting, Mr Murdaugh had been confronted by partners at his law firm PMPED about stealing millions of dollars from clients. He was forced to resign. A day after the shooting, he then entered rehab for a 20-year opioid addiction.

Prosecutors wanted to bring evidence of the incident up at the murder trial, saying that it forms part of Mr Murdaugh’s pattern of lying and creating violence in order to make himself a victim.

The defence argued that it is irrelevant to the murder trial.

Judge Newman sided with the defence.

While he said this decision may change as the trial progresses, his ruling could now impact whether or not the state calls Mr Smith to the stand.

On Monday, prosecutors said that the state was on track to finish its case on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim that Mr Murdaugh shot dead Maggie and Paul at the dog kennels on the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre estate at around 8.50pm on the night of 7 June 2021.

Mr Murdaugh claims he was asleep at the house and woke up and went to visit his mother. When he returned, he said he found his wife and son’s bodies.

The brutal double murders brought to light a series of scandals surrounding Mr Murdaugh including unexplained deaths, the multi-million-dollar fraud scheme and the botched hitman plot.

At the time of the murders, Paul was awaiting trial over the death of Mallory Beach – a 19-year-old woman who died in a 2019 crash in the Murdaugh family boat.

Paul was allegedly drunk driving the boat at the time and crashed it, throwing Beach overboard. Her body washed ashore a week later. Paul was charged with multiple felonies over the boat wreck and was facing 25 years in prison at the time of his murder.

The Beach family sued Mr Murdaugh and a lawsuit hearing was scheduled for the week of the murders. It was postponed following Maggie and Paul’s murders.

Days on from the shootings, an investigtion was then reopened into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County.

The openly gay teenager, 19, had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was also reopened into another mystery death connected to the Murdaugh family – that of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

She died in 2018 in a mystery trip and fall accident at the family home. Mr Murdaugh then allegedly stole around $4m in a wrongful death settlement from her sons.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders of his wife and son. He has pleaded not guilty.