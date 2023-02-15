Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Decision on roadside shooting testimony looms after sister-in-law’s affair claim
Fourth week of testimony under way in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders
The judge at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial is set to decide today whether or not jurors can hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
Three months on from the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he initially claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot along with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.
Judge Clifton Newman will hear arguments from the defence and prosecution on Wednesday morning about the inclusion of evidence – before jurors return to Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina at 10.30am ET.
The ruling could pave the way for hotly-anticipated testimony from Mr Smith – a former client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Mr Murdaugh’s.
This comes after a day of graphic, emotional testimony on Tuesday from the pathologist who examined the bodies, the dog caretaker and Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor.
Ms Proctor said Mr Murdaugh said odd things after the murders and revealed Maggie suspected him of having an affair years before the killings.
Buster Murdaugh hugs his aunt after her emotional testimony
Murdaugh asked housekeeper to clean home morning after murders
Alex Murdaugh asked his housekeeper to clean the family home on the morning after the murders of his wife and son – and then tried to get their stories straight about what clothes he was wearing before the killings.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
Jurors also heard that Mr Murdaugh had insisted both Maggie and Paul come to the hunting lodge on the day they were murdered there
How Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial became a circus
Murder. A botched hitman plot. Mystery deaths. Millions of dollars of stolen money. Opioid addiction.
The case involving Alex Murdaugh appears to have it all when it comes to drama and plot twists.
It’s then little surprise that his murder trial now going on in Walterboro, South Carolina, has captivated the American public’s imagination.
And yet the spectacle has now spilled out of the testimon y offered in court.
Rachel Sharp reports.
In one dramatic week in Colleton County Courthouse, the murder trial testimony has been sidelined by a bomb threat, bad behaviour from the Murdaugh family and a controversial GoFundMe account. Rachel Sharp reports
Murdaugh trial disrupted again as two jurors released due to positive Covid tests
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile double murder trial has been disrupted yet again as two jurors were released after testing positive for Covid-19.
Judge Clifton Newman made the bombshell announcement on Monday morning in what marks the latest drama for the high-profile case.
One of the two jurors is asymptomatic while the other has a cough and sore throat, he said.
This comes after a bomb threat, controversial GoFundMe account and the Murdaugh family’s bad behaviour sparked drama in the trial last week
Judge to rule on roadside shooting evidence
The judge at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial is set to decide today whether or not jurors can hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.
On 4 September 2021 – three months on from the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul – the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he initially claimed was a drive-by shooting along a road in Hampton County.
He survived and called 911, claiming he was changing a tire on his vehicle when someone opened fire on him from another car.
He was taken to hospital where he was treated for what police called a “superficial gunshot wound to the head”.
But, Mr Murdaugh’s story about the incident quickly unravelled.
One day after the shooting, Mr Murdaugh entered rehab for a 20-year opioid addiction and announced he had resigned from his law firm PMPED.
One week later on 13 September, he then confessed to law enforcement that he had orchestrated the whole saga, paying an alleged hitman to shoot and kill him in an assisted suicide plot so that his surviving son Buster could get a $10m life insurance windfall.
He told investigators that he had paid Curtis “Eddie” Smith – a former law firm client, distant cousin and allegedly his drug dealer – to carry out the shooting.
Both he and Mr Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.
Judge Clifton Newman will hear arguments from the defence and prosecution on Wednesday morning about the inclusion of evidence at 9.30am ET on Wednesday – before jurors return to Colleton County Courthouse at 10.30am ET.
The ruling could pave the way for hotly-anticipated testimony from Mr Smith – a former client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Mr Murdaugh’s.
Key revelations from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial so far
It’s a dramatic saga that now includes murder, a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes and a series of unexplained deaths.
The now-disbarred attorney denies the allegations and has pleaded not guilty.
Mr Murdaugh’s trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on 23 January.
Here are the key revelations from the trial so far:
Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial got underway at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on 23 January. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far
Dramatic bodycam footage shows Alex Murdaugh sobbing and asking ‘are they dead’
Dramatic bodycam footage has finally been released showing Alex Murdaugh on the night of his wife and sons’ murders, capturing the disgraced legal dynasty heir pacing around the dog kennels, sobbing and wailing, and repeatedly asking: “Are they dead?”
The footage was taken from the bodyworn camera of Colleton County Sheriff’s Sgt Daniel Greene when he became the first law enforcement officer to respond to the scene of the brutal slayings at the Murdaugh family’s 1,700-acre estate back on 7 June 2021.
In the video, the seemingly-upset legal scion is seen repeatedly asking the officer if his wife Maggie and son Paul are dead and asking “did you check” their bodies to see if they’re still alive.
Rachel Sharp reports.
In the footage, Mr Murdaugh repeatedly asks if his wife and son are dead, recounts a detailed alibi for his movements that night and says the murders are connected to a 2019 fatal boat crash involving Paul
Murdaugh expected to testify at murder trial, reports say
Alex Murdaugh is expected to testify in his trial for the alleged double murders of his son and wife, according to new reports.
Mr Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife Maggie and son Paul dead at the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of 7 June 2021. The prosecution has argued in court that the disgraced legal scion committed the murders to distract from his mounting financial and legal scandals.
Andrea Blanco reports.
The disgraced legal scion could take the stand early next week
How a garden hose became prime evidence at Murdaugh murder trial
The man who took care of the dogs at Alex Murdaugh‘s home testified Tuesday during the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial that puddles of water were not where they should have been and the dogs were in the wrong kennels when police arrived after Murdaugh’s son and wife were killed.
But under cross-examination, Dale Davis acknowledged that the hose, which he said he meticulously hung up before leaving the afternoon of the killings, could be seen on the ground in video investigators said was taken just before the shootings.
Read the full story:
The man who took care of Alex Murdaugh’s dogs testified Tuesday during the disgraced attorney’s double murder trial that puddles of water were not where they should have been when police responded to the killings of Murdaugh's son and wife