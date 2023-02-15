✕ Close Bodycam shows Alex Murdaugh as first officers arrive on scene of wife and son’s murders

The judge at Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial is set to decide today whether or not jurors can hear testimony about the bizarre September 2021 roadside shooting – which later turned out to be a botched hitman plot.

Three months on from the 7 June 2021 murders of Maggie and Paul, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he initially claimed was a drive-by shooting. He later confessed to orchestrating the plot along with alleged co-conspirator Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

Judge Clifton Newman will hear arguments from the defence and prosecution on Wednesday morning about the inclusion of evidence – before jurors return to Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina at 10.30am ET.

The ruling could pave the way for hotly-anticipated testimony from Mr Smith – a former client, distant cousin and alleged drug dealer of Mr Murdaugh’s.

This comes after a day of graphic, emotional testimony on Tuesday from the pathologist who examined the bodies, the dog caretaker and Maggie’s sister Marian Proctor.

Ms Proctor said Mr Murdaugh said odd things after the murders and revealed Maggie suspected him of having an affair years before the killings.