Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A verdict has been reached in the double murder trial of disgraced legal dynasty heir Alex Murdaugh.

The jury told Judge Clifton Newman that the panel had reached a verdict on Thursday afternoon.

In total, the panel of 12 spent less than three hours deliberating over the mountain of evidence and testimony presented by the prosecution and the defence, as they weighed whether or not to convict Mr Murdaugh of the brutal murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Now, Mr Murdaugh’s fate has been sealed and the verdict will be read out.

Over six weeks of testimony, jurors heard gruesome details about how Maggie and Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate back on 7 June 2021.

Two different guns were used in the attack – neither of which have ever been found.

Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun. The first shot struck his chest, while the second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.

Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee from her killer.

Prosecutors allege that Mr Murdaugh killed his wife and son to distract from his string of alleged financial crimes – at a time when his multi-million-dollar fraud scheme was on the brink of being exposed.

Meanwhile, the defence sought to present Mr Murdaugh as a loving family man who would never have murdered his wife and son and pushed a theory that the killings were the work of two unknown assailants.

Alex Murdaugh listens during the prosecution’s closing statement (AP)

During the state’s closing argument, prosecutor Creighton Waters told the court how Mr Murdaugh’s “gathering storm” of financial crimes, opioid addiction and years of “living a lie” culminated with the moment that he became a “family annihilator” and murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person that had the motive, that had the means, that had the opportunity to commit these crimes,” he said.

“And whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him.

“The defendant is the one person who was living a lie. The one person who a storm was descending on. And the one person whose own storm would mean consequences for Maggie and Paul. And that person is the defendant Richard Alexander Murdaugh.”

Over three hours, Mr Waters walked jurors through the events leading up to the 7 June 2021 murders – when Mr Murdaugh was stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and clients in a scheme that was on the cusp of exposure.

After committing the murders, Mr Waters said that Mr Murdaugh “controlled the scene” by using his experience of the justice system to “manufacture an alibi”.

But, finding a cellphone video on Paul’s phone “changed everything,” he said.

The video taken of a dog at the kennels minutes before the murders placed Mr Murdaugh with Maggie and Paul at the crime scene.

“It showed opportunity... but more importantly it exposed the defendant’s lies. Why in the world would an innocent reasonable father and husband lie about that?” asked Mr Waters.

In the 20 months between the murders and the trial, Mr Murdaugh denied ever being at the kennels that night.

When he took the stand in his own defence, he finally confessed that he was there and that he had lied to family, friends and law enforcement about his alibi.

The prosecutor argued that the accused killer had been “forced” to create a “new story” as his lies had been exposed.

But he also said the new story “doesn’t make sense” due to the tight timeline.

✕ Jurors at Alex Murdaugh's trial visit murder scene in South Caroline

The video was captured at 8.44pm, the final signs of life of Maggie and Paul being on their cellphones came at 8.49pm and Mr Murdaugh’s cellphone showed him “getting ready” to go to his mother’s home at 9.02pm.

During that time frame, the father and husband claimed he had been at the kennels, driven back to the main house, “dozed” off on the couch and then got up and decided to go to his parents’ home.

Mr Waters closed out his statement by accusing Mr Murdaugh of making a fresh series of lies on the witness stand – including his reasoning for why he had lied about the moment he last saw his wife and son alive.

Presenting Mr Murdaugh as a “master liar” – who lied before the murders about his financial crimes, after the murders about his alibi, and under oath on the witness stand – Mr Waters urged jurors not to also be fooled by him.

“He fooled them all. And he fooled Maggie and Paul and they paid for it with their lives,” he said.

“Don’t let him fool you too.”

During the defence’s closing statement, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin accused law enforcement of “fabricating evidence” in order to tie the disgraced attorney to the murders.

Mr Griffin told jurors that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) “failed miserably” in its investigation into the murders and decided from the get-go to pin the crime on Mr Murdaugh.

“They had the ability to do the forensic work, they had the ability to interview witnesses and they had the ability to gather electronic data,” he said.

“We believe that we have shown that SLED failed miserably to investigate the case and that had they done a competent job Alex would have been excused from that circle years ago, two years ago.”

He argued that key pieces of evidence used to indict the 54-year-old for the murders simply “weren’t true” – and when they were exposed as incorrect the state changed its theory about Mr Murdaugh’s actions that night.

He pointed to grand jury testimony from a SLED agent that high-velocity blood spatter had been found on the shirt Mr Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. The shirt actually tested negative for the presence of human blood.

Mr Griffin said that the state then switched its theory from “Mr Bloody Shirt” to “Mr Clean” – with prosecutors now arguing that Mr Murdaugh washed and changed his clothes after the murders.

“They went from Mr Bloody Shirt before this trial to Mr Clean during this trial,” he said.

“And here we are with a Mr Clean theory. That he washed off after brutally murdering Maggie and Paul. He takes a hose and washes himself off, he gets in a golf cart – butt naked I guess – driving to the house.”

As well as accusing law enforcement of falsifying evidence, he argued that SLED had decided Mr Murdaugh was the killer from the start by releasing a statement the morning after the murders saying “there is no danger to the public”.

He also hit out at the preservation and collection of evidence from the crime scene, claiming that if SLED had investigated the murders properly, they would have proof of Mr Murdaugh’s innocence.

“Had they done it, I hope we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Mr Griffin admitted that the disgraced attorney lied about his alibi on the night of the murders but said he did so because of his opioid addiction and because he had just found his wife and son dead.

A bullet hole on the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were killed (AP)

Despite lying, he largely brushed over the cellphone video being the “eureka” moment he said prosecutors believe it to be.

“There is nothing on that tape that indicates any strife, any conflict, any anger,” he said.

“Four minutes later, the state would have you believe that Alex Murdaugh blew his sons brains out of his head and murders his wife after having that conversation about Bubba having a chicken.”

He also cast doubts on Mr Waters’ statement that he “manufactured his alibi” by making several calls – including to Maggie – in the minutes after the murders.

Mr Griffin suggested that, if Mr Murdaugh really wanted to cover his tracks, “the easiest way to do it” would have been for him to answer Maggie’s cellphone – so as to appear as though she were still alive.

Choking up with emotion, Mr Griffin closed his statement by asking the jury to return a not guilty verdict for the man on trial for murdering “my friend Paul”: “On behalf of Alex, on behalf of Buster, on behalf of Maggie and on behalf of my friend Paul, I ask that you do not compound one family tragedy with another.”

If convicted, Mr Murdaugh faces life in prison.

But this is far from his only legal trouble – as he awaits trial on 100 charges in his financial fraud scheme.

He is also awaiting trial over a September 2021 bizarre botched hitman plot where he claims he asked his distant cousin and alleged drug dealer Curtis Eddie Smith to shoot him in the head so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $12m life insurance windfall.

Prosecutors claim this was another plot by Mr Murdaugh to paint himself as a victim when his other crimes and scandals were closing in on him.

Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh left to right (Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook)

Beyond the murders, Mr Murdaugh is also facing several lawsuits over the fatal 2019 boat crash where 19-year-old Mallory Beach was killed.

Paul was allegedly drunk driving the boat when it crashed, throwing Beach overboard.

Paul was facing 25 years in prison on felony charges at the time of his death while Mr Murdaugh was being sued by the Beach family as well as being investigated for potentially trying to influence witnesses.

The murders of Maggie and Paul also brought to light a series of unexplained deaths surrounding the Murdaugh family.

Days on from the murders, an investigtion was reopened into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County.

The openly gay teenager, 19, had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was also reopened into another mystery death connected to the Murdaugh family – that of their longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

She died in 2018 in a mystery trip and fall accident at the family home. Mr Murdaugh then allegedly stole around $4m in a wrongful death settlement from her sons.