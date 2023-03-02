✕ Close Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutor says ‘gathering storm’ of crimes led him to kill wife and son

The state of South Carolina has concluded its closing argument in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke for three hours at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Wednesday.

He laid out the case against Murdaugh beginning with the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders and concluding with a plea to jurors to give a voice to the victims — wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh — whom he said were fooled by the defendant like everyone else.

“Don’t let him fool you too,” Waters asked of the jury.

As the prosecution’s presentation went on longer than anticipated, the defence team will present their closing argument on Thursday morning before the jury begins deliberations to decide the fate of the once-powerful legal scion.

Earlier on Wednesday, jurors toured the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered on the ground of Moselle, the family home, on 7 June 2021.

Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday after calling rebuttal witnesses to dispute the theories of defence experts and to show how Murdaugh continued his lies on the witness stand.