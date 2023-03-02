Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Prosecutor tells jury not to be ‘fooled’ by defendant and to reach guilty verdict
Jurors were taken to the Murdaugh’s 1,700-acre Moselle estate on Wednesday morning to see for themselves where the disgraced attorney allegedly gunned down his victims
Alex Murdaugh: Prosecutor says ‘gathering storm’ of crimes led him to kill wife and son
The state of South Carolina has concluded its closing argument in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters spoke for three hours at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Wednesday.
He laid out the case against Murdaugh beginning with the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders and concluding with a plea to jurors to give a voice to the victims — wife Maggie and son Paul Murdaugh — whom he said were fooled by the defendant like everyone else.
“Don’t let him fool you too,” Waters asked of the jury.
As the prosecution’s presentation went on longer than anticipated, the defence team will present their closing argument on Thursday morning before the jury begins deliberations to decide the fate of the once-powerful legal scion.
Earlier on Wednesday, jurors toured the crime scene where Maggie and Paul were brutally murdered on the ground of Moselle, the family home, on 7 June 2021.
Prosecutors rested their case on Tuesday after calling rebuttal witnesses to dispute the theories of defence experts and to show how Murdaugh continued his lies on the witness stand.
Motive: ‘A gathering storm’ - part two
Mr Waters said the scheme continued for years but reached a head after the 2019 fatal boat crash.
“This slow burn was continuing and continuing and continuing until the boat crash happened in February 2019,” said Mr Waters.
“That changed everything. That set in motion everything.”
In February 2019, Paul was allegedly drunk driving the family boat when it crashed, killing 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Paul was facing criminal charges over the incident, while Mr Murdaugh was being sued by the Beach family.
The Beach family attorney Mark Tinsley had testified how in the run-up to the murders he had filed a motion to compel to gain access to Mr Murdaugh’s finances.
The next hearing in the case had been set for 10 June 2021 – three days after the murders.
After the boat crash, Mr Waters said that “the pace of his stealing increased” and he stole every dime of a $4m settlement for the family of his housekeeper Gloria Satterfield (who died in a mystery trip and fall at Moselle in 2018).
But also by the day of the murders, the prosecutor said that Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes were on the brink of being exposed.
On 7 June 2021, jurors have heard how he was confronted by his law firm CFO Jeanne Seckinger about a payment that he had stolen from the firm and its clients. He was also three days away – 10 June 2021 – from the boat crash lawsuit hearing.
Mr Murdaugh’s father Randolph was also “very, very sick”, said Mr Waters.
The prosecutor said that the Murdaugh’s family legacy – and his place within it – was also under threat by the boat crash case and his financial crimes being exposed.
He was willing to “do anything to keep that hamster wheel going to avoid accountability” saying he had done so for 10 years.
Mr Waters added: “If he can just stay one step ahead one day longer… then he will never have to face that accountability that he never has to face.
“All of these factors are converging on one week and one day. And that day arrives, his father is in the hospital... There is a confrontation with Jeanne… He’s working on the boat case and then the tragedy happens. It’s not the only reason but it’s part of the reason.
“The pressures on this man were unbearable and they were all reaching a crescendo the day his wife and son were murdered by him. All on that day.”
Mr Waters told the jury how the murders of his Maggie and Paul made “all those things go away” with the lawsuit hearing postponed and his law firm putting any probe into missing payments to one side in order to rally around him.
When the financial fraud scheme was finally exposed on 3 September 2021, Mr Murdaugh then orchestrated the botched hitman plot to make himself “a victim” once again, said Mr Waters.
“When accountability was at his door he was a victim. And he told a detailed lie and went as far as to draw a composite sketch with law enforcement,” he said.
“And it worked for a bit... But this time it fell apart even quicker as his own brother figured out he was trying to buy drugs and it fell apart.”
Motive: ‘A gathering storm’ - part one
First, Mr Waters walked jurors through the timeline of the events leading up to the murders, charting a line from Mr Murdaugh’s prominence in the community and his escalating multi-million-dollar fraud scheme to the killings of Maggie and Paul.
“He was a person of singular prominence and respect in his community,” he said.
“But he has also been a person who’s been able to avoid accountability in his life.”
Mr Waters described the “outside illusion” of Mr Murdaugh as a successful attorney but who, in reality, made some “bad deals” during the recession and ended up in financial trouble.
Mr Waters told jurors how Mr Murdaugh became “so addicted to money that he started to steal” from his law firm, he said.
This marked the start of the accused killer’s multi-million-dollar fraud scheme – a scheme which he has confessed to in the courtroom.
Throughout the trial, jurors have heard testimony from his law firm and law firm clients as to how he represented clients in lawsuits and then pocketed the settlement money for himself. The vast scheme even involved launching a fake account posing as the legitimate company Forge to siphon off money to. In total, he stole millions of dollars from his law firm PMPED and its clients and is now charged separately with more than 100 counts in that case.
Means, motive, opportunity
During the state’s dramatic closing statement, prosecutor Creighton Waters said that Alex Murdaugh had “the means, motive and opportunity” to kill his wife and son.
Mr Waters “set the stage” of what he said led up to the moment Mr Murdaugh allegedly took two “family guns” and shot his wife and son dead.
He detailed how the disgraced attorney had long been a prominent figure in the community but was in fact “living a lie”.
A “gathering storm” was building at the time of the murders, said Mr Waters, with Mr Murdaugh’s financial crimes on the brink of being exposed due to both the boat crash lawsuit and his law firm closing in on missing payments.
Mr Waters also went through to the timeline on the day of the murders and how Mr Murdaugh’s actions in the aftermath of the killings – and even on the witness stand – further pointed to his guilt.
“The timeline puts him there. The forensic timeline puts him there. The use of his family weapons supports that,” he said.
Once the defence has presented their closing argument on Thursday, the prosecution will be given the right to respond.
The jury will then be given its instructions and any alternates will be excused.
Deliberations will then begin in what has been an extraordinarily complex case.
During his closing argument, Waters referred to Murdaugh as a “master liar”.
Judge Newman excuses the jury for the day.
They will be back at 9.30am tomorrow to hear the closing argument from Murdaugh’s defence team presented by attorney Jim Griffin.