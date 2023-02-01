Did Alex Murdaugh accidentally confess to murder?

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile trial took a dramatic turn on Monday when jurors heard that the legal scion may have unwittingly slipped up and confessed to the murders of his wife and son.

Audio from Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, revealing the disgraced legal dynasty heir’s shocking five-word statement for the first time.

“I did him so bad,” he appeared to say about his son.

The interview took place on 10 June 2021, three days after Mr Murdaugh allegedly shot dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft testified that he had gone to Mr Murdaugh’s brother’s house to ask the 54-year-old questions about his and his family’s movements on the day of the murders and what happened when he claims he discovered his wife and son’s bodies at the dog kennels on their 1,700-acre property.

A sobbing Mr Murdaugh appears to tell the special agent: :”It’s just so bad, I did him so bad.”

He added: “He was such a good boy too.”

Agent Croft was asked by prosecutor Creighton Waters to clarify what he heard Mr Murdaugh saying.

“It’s just so bad. I did him so bad,” he responded.

While prosecutors sought to suggest that the 54-year-old father and husband slipped up during the police interview, Mr Murdaugh was seen shaking his head and appearing to mouth “I did not say that” to his attorneys in court.

However, the audio of the interview has also raised doubts, being somewhat unclear as to whether Mr Murdaugh says “I” or “they”, with some inside and outside court believing he actually says: “They did him so bad.”

During cross-examination on Tuesday, Mr Griffin grilled Agent Croft as to why – if Mr Murdaugh’s statement raised alarm bells – he didn’t follow up on it.

The special agent testified that he “made a mental note” about Mr Murdaugh’s comment and said it “was something we were definitely going to follow up on”.

However, at that time he said it was early in the investigation when officials were in more of an “information gathering” stage.

The audio was played again in court – twice in real time and once at one-third speed.

When asked by Mr Griffin if he heard “they” not “I” when the recording was slowed down, Agent Croft testified that he still heard “I”.

“I still test that with my hearing I hear ‘I’,” he said.

On the day of the murders, Mr Murdaugh told the investigators in the June 2021 interview that he had gone to his law firm where he had worked on the civil case involving Paul’s 2019 boat crash.

He then met his son back at the family home in the afternoon where they drove around the estate looking for hogs to shoot, he claimed.

Mr Murdaugh said that Maggie had gone to the doctors that day and returned home, where the three of them had supper together.

After dinner, he claimed Maggie went to the kennels, Paul left the house to go somewhere and he fell asleep on the couch.

When he woke up, he claimed he texted Maggie to tell her he was going to visit his mother.

Crime scene photos show shell casings on the floor of the dog feed house (Law & Crime)

On returning to the property, he found the family home empty so he claimed he went to the dog kennels to look for his wife and son.

It was then that he claimed he discovered the two victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

At one point in the interview, Mr Murdaugh was heard sobbing as he described his wife Maggie as “a wonderful girl, wonderful wife, great mother” and recalled a recent argument they had got into.

“She always said it was her job to take care of me and the boys, she did everything, she did absolutely everything,” he is heard telling the agent.

He insisted that their relationship was “as good as it could be”.

Meanwhile, Mr Murdaugh told investigators that Paul was known to leave his belongings “strung out all over the state” – including the family’s guns.

“He would leave anything anywhere, and it was not unusual for there to be guns out there,” he said.

The two separate guns used to kill Maggie and Paul have never been found.

Paul was shot twice – once in the head and once in the chest – with a shotgun while Maggie was shot five times with a AR-15-style rifle – with some of the bullets striking her when she had already fallen to the ground.

Crime scene photos show blood on the floor of the dog feed house (Law & Crime)

Bodycam footage released by the court on Monday revealed a huge stash of firearms inside the family’s home – none appearing to be locked away.

Agent Croft also told jurors how he seized firearms and ammunition from the Murdaugh home – including weapons and ammo that matched the type of guns and bullets used to kill Maggie and Paul.

A .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, 12-gauge Browning shotgun, Benelli shotgun and 12-gauge pump shotgun which were seized from the family home were all brought into the courtroom and shown to jurors.

The agent testified that several empty boxes of ammunition were also found during searches of the Murdaugh home on 8 June and 13 June.

Inside the .300 Blackout rifle was Sellier & Bellot .300 AAC BLK ammo – the same type of ammo that was used to kill Maggie.

Also seized as evidence was a credit card receipt for an $1,021.10 item from Gucci – the item had been circled.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Murdaugh’s legal team sought to push their theory that there could have been two shooters separately responsible for killing the mother and son.

Under cross-examination by defence attorney Dick Harpootlian, SLED special agent Melinda Worley admitted that the theory is “possible” but said that it is only one possible explanation for the evidence.

Jurors were shown photos and diagrams of the crime scene from both the night of the murders and more than one month later on 16 July, with Mr Harpootlian honing in on two bullet projectiles in particular – one that travelled through the dog house and one through the quail pen.

Alex Murdaugh at his murder trial for the 2021 killings of his wife and son (AP)

He pushed the idea that, because the bullet projectiles were shot at different angles, it is a “reasonable” possibility that there was two killers.

“One reasonable explanation is there are two people there: one with a shotgun, one with an AR. Could someone have been a lookout, they went there to kill Paul and Maggie surprised them?” Mr Harpootlian pressed.

Agent Worley admitted that it was “possible” but insisted that it was only “one explanation” as to what may have taken place that fateful night.

She added that it could also be the result of one single shooter moving.

During much of his cross-examination, Mr Harpootlian sought to pick holes in the evidence gathered from the bloody crime scene, raising doubts about a potential footprint found on Maggie’s calf.

Jurors heard that a “mark” was spotted on the victim’s leg on the night of the murders.

While Mr Harpootlian suggested it was a “footwear impression”, Agent Worley said she “couldn’t say” that was what the mark was but that it “could be”.

The mark was not examined on the scene and no impression of the imprint was taken, she testified.

She also confirmed that a bloody footprint found in the feeding room was later determined to be that of a law enforcement officer – something that supported the defence’s line of questioning that some evidence was not preserved correctly and was even “destroyed”.

“Do you know what other evidence they may have destroyed?” asked Mr Harpootlian.

“I have no idea,” the agent said, to which he responded: “That’s right you don’t.”

Agent Worley also testified about testing that was carried out on the clothes that Mr Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders – including the “clean” white shirt which several law enforcement officers previously testified had no visible signs of blood.

✕ Alex Murdaugh: Police bodycam shows guns inside family’s hunting lodge

The tests found possible blood stains on the shirt – however the positive test could instead indicate bleach or rust.

Mr Murdaugh’s “clean” presentation was a key focus in courtroom testimony last week where the legal scion was heard in both his first police interview and his 911 call claiming he touched his wife and son’s bloodied bodies.

In his first police interview, which was heard for the first time, he described attempts to check the pulses of Maggie and Paul and to move his son’s lifeless body.

This account was contradicted by law enforcement testimony and images of his “clean” hands and clothing.

First responders have revealed how the scene was especially violent, with Paul’s brain shot out of his skull and both victims found lying in pools of their own blood.

New crime scene photos, released on Monday, show blood spatters on the floor of the dog feed house and shell casings around the murder scene. A diagram also reveals where Maggie and Paul’s bodies were found yards apart around the dog kennels on the 1,700-acre family estate.

Alex Murdaugh seen in bodycam footage on the scene of the murders (Colleton County Court)

Jurors also learned on Monday about the final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie before their brutal murders.

On the night of 7 June 2021, Paul placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.40pm, lasting four minutes, followed by a second call at 8.44pm. The second was the last incoming communication he received from Paul’s cellphone.

Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl we know that’s a vet. Get him to sit and stay. He shouldn’t move around too much.”

The message – believed to be about a dog Paul was taking care of for him – went unanswered.

From that point onward, neither Paul nor his mother Maggie responded to any messages or calls on their cellphones.

At that time, the mother and son were being brutally gunned down at the dog kennels with prosecutor Creighton Waters saying in opening statements that Paul was shot dead first at 8.50pm and Maggie minutes later. Their cellphones had no activity from 8.49pm onward.

After sending the text message at 8.49pm and receiving no response from his friend, Mr Gibson sent a follow-up text at 9.58pm, which simply read: “Yo.”

Mr Gibson also tried calling Paul multiple times at 9.10pm, 9.29pm, 9.42pm, 9.57pm and 10.08pm.

Getting no response from his friend, jurors heard that he also texted Paul’s mother Maggie at 9.34pm, saying: “Tell Paul to call me.”

Shortly after, Mr Gibson had four missed calls from Alex Murdaugh at 10.21pm, 10.24pm, 10.25pm and 10.30pm.

During some of the most gruesome testimony, Mr Murdaugh was seen sobbing in court – while jurors heard that he shed “no tears” on the night of the murders.

Mr Murdaugh, 54, is facing life in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

Prosecutors claim he shot dead his family members in an attempt to distract from a string of other scandals and crimes encircling him. He denies the allegations, insisting that their killer or killers is still at large.

At the time of the murders, Mr Murdaugh was believed to be facing financial ruin from a 20-year opioid addiction and – one day earlier – had been confronted by his law firm PMPED over an alleged multi-million-dollar fraud scheme.

Now, Mr Murdaugh is charged with more than 100 counts from multiple indictments alleging he stole nearly $8.5m from clients at his law firm in fraud schemes going back a decade.

The attorney, who has since been disbarred, allegedly represented the clients in wrongful death settlements before pocketing the money for himself.

Alleged victims include family members of Gloria Satterfield family, the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper who died in a mysterious trip and fall accident at the family home in 2018.

Buster, Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh left to right (Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook)

At the time, her death was regarded as an accidental fall – though the investigation was reopened after Maggie and Paul’s murders.

Three months on from the murders – on 4 September 2021 – Mr Murdaugh allegedly conspired to pay a hitman to shoot him dead so that Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

The now-disbarred attorney initially claimed he was ambushed in a drive-by shooting while changing a tyre on his vehicle, but his story quickly unravelled and he confessed to orchestrating the plot.

Mr Murdaugh and his alleged co-conspirator Curtis Smith were arrested and charged over the incident.

As well as the deaths of Beach and Satterfield, questions have also surfaced about other mystery deaths surrounding the Murdaughs.

Stephen Smith, 19, was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County, South Carolina. The openly gay teenager had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was reopened into his death after Maggie and Paul’s murders.