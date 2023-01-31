✕ Close Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Alex Murdaugh’s five shocking words in the aftermath of the murders of his wife and son were revealed in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.

Jurors heard testimony about Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement on 10 June 2021 – three days after he is accused of shooting dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

In the interview, SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft testified that Mr Murdaugh told him: “I did him so bad.”

While prosecutors sought to suggest that the legal scion, 54, slipped up during the interview, Mr Murdaugh was seen shaking his head and appearing to say “that’s not what I said” in court.

Audio of the interview has also raised doubts, with some believing he actually says: “They did him so bad.”

Agent Croft is expected to be cross-examined by Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys when the trial resumes on Tuesday morning.

The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.