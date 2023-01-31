Alex Murdaugh trial – live: Legal scion’s five shocking words after wife and son’s murders revealed
Fourth day of testimony to get under way in Walterboro, Colleton County, South Carolina as Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murders of wife Maggie and son Paul
Alex Murdaugh’s five shocking words in the aftermath of the murders of his wife and son were revealed in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday.
Jurors heard testimony about Mr Murdaugh’s second interview with law enforcement on 10 June 2021 – three days after he is accused of shooting dead Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.
In the interview, SLED Special Agent Jeff Croft testified that Mr Murdaugh told him: “I did him so bad.”
While prosecutors sought to suggest that the legal scion, 54, slipped up during the interview, Mr Murdaugh was seen shaking his head and appearing to say “that’s not what I said” in court.
Audio of the interview has also raised doubts, with some believing he actually says: “They did him so bad.”
Agent Croft is expected to be cross-examined by Mr Murdaugh’s attorneys when the trial resumes on Tuesday morning.
The trial is only one of Mr Murdaugh’s troubles in a saga spanning a botched hitman plot, multi-million-dollar fraud schemes, and unexplained deaths.
An investigator has admitted “it’s possible” that two shooters killed Alex Murdaugh’s wife and son as the legal scion’s attorneys sought to pick holes in the evidence gathered from the bloody crime scene.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Defence faults crime scene collection
Defense attorneys in South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh‘s double murder trial continued Monday to question the way state agents collected and analyzed evidence in the shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife and son.
Over the first three days of testimony, prosecutors have mostly called officers and crime scene technicians to present evidence to the jury that investigators will likely later explain in more detail. They described their case as a puzzle in last week’s opening statement.
While cross-examining witnesses, though, defense attorneys have asked questions suggesting the metaphorical puzzle pieces either aren’t clear or prosecutors aren’t putting them all on the table.
Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him
In dramatic testimony on Friday, Detective Laura Rutland of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office contradicted his version of events as she said that Mr Murdaugh was “clean from head to toe” with no signs of blood on his body, shirt, shorts or shoes.
Rachel Sharp is following the case.
Crime scene photos show bloodied dog kennels
Photos of the bloody crime scene where Alex Murdaugh’s son Paul and wife Maggie were brutally shot to death have been revealed at the legal scion’s murder trial.
The photos were introduced into evidence on Friday as SLED forensic analyst Melinda Worley testified during the third day at Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina.
Did Alex Murdaugh unwittingly confess to murders?
Murdaugh. had ‘clean’ shirt after he claims he touched wife and son’s bloodied bodies
Newly-released stills from bodycam footage show Alex Murdaugh dressed in a “clean” white shirt after he claims he touched his wife and son’s bloodied bodies on finding them shot dead at the family estate in South Carolina.
In two images, released by Colleton County Court on Friday, Mr Murdaugh is seen on the grounds of the property in Islandton in the aftermath of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Mr Murdaugh is dressed in a white T-shirt and dark shorts in the images. The stills are grainy but there are no obvious signs of blood on his shirt.
Rachel Sharp reports.
A timeline of murders, financial fraud, a botched hitman plot and unexplained deaths
Rachel Sharp pieced together a timeline of the key moments in the sprawling case against Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh tells 911 dispatcher his son Paul had been getting threats
Alex Murdaugh told a 911 dispatcher moments after he says he discovered the bodies of two murdered family members that his son Paul had been receiving threats “for months” over a fatal boat crash.
The unredacted 911 call was played on Thursday at Mr Murdaugh’s trial in Colleton County Court in South Carolina for the murder of Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, in June 2021.
Mr Murdaugh, 54, can be heard telling the operator that his son Paul had been involved in a fatal boat crash and had been getting threats “for months and months and months.”
Bevan Hurley reports.
Watch: First officer on scene describes what he witnessed
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: First officer on scene describes what he witnessed
The first police officer to arrive at the scene has told the jury in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial what he saw. Sgt Daniel Greene, the first witness to take the stand, told the court how he discovered the bodies of wife Maggie and son Paul. He also recalled how Murdaugh was armed when he arrived, and that he told him that he had left to get a shotgun because “he felt like he needed to have it.” Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate. Sign up for our newsletters.
Who is Alex Murdaugh?
The hotly-anticipated trial of Alex Murdaugh is finally underway in South Carolina where he is facing life in prison for the double murder of his wife and son.
Rachel Sharp filed this profile of the high-profile lawyer.
