Alex Murdaugh’s family members have been warned that they will be thrown out of his murder trial after his surviving Buster appeared to “flip the bird” at a witness.

Judge Clifton Newman has reportedly issued multiple warnings to several members of the disgraced attorney’s family, who have been putting on a united show of support since the start of his trial for the murders of wife Maggie and son Paul.

The family members have already been moved to the back of the courtroom in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina – and are now a few wrong moves away from being booted out altogether.

Sources told FITS News that Maggie and Mr Murdaugh’s surviving son Buster was caught appearing to make a rude gesture to witness Mark Tinsley as he testified about a lawsuit against the accused killer on Thursday.

The ruckus around the Murdaugh family’s behaviour in court is just the latest in a growing list of sagas disrupting the high-profile trial – including a bomb threat in the courthouse and a controversial GoFundMe launch for a witness who delivered damning testimony against Mr Murdaugh.