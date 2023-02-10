Alex Murdaugh trial - live: GoFundMe for witness ‘bravery’ threatens to derail testimony
Third week of testimony drawing to close for Alex Murdaugh at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina
Judge Clifton Newman ruled that the evidence of Murdaugh’s financial crimes is germane to the murder case and therefore can be considered by the jury.
Testimony in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continued at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, a day after it was dramatically evacuated due to a bomb threat.
One of the more dramatic moments of Thursday was the revelation that key prosecution witness Mark Tinsley had donated $1,000 to a GoFundMe set up for another witness, caretaker Shelly Smith.
Mr Tinsley had testified in-camera that Murdaugh’s financial crimes were about to be exposed at the time of the murders of his wife and son, Maggie and Paul.
The defence team moved to strike his testimony, though it had not yet been presented to the jury. Judge Clifton Newman did not but suggested that it was fertile ground for cross-examination. Thursday appears to be closing out with direct examination of Mr Tinsley with a contentious sparring match with defence attorneys expected on Friday.
Jurors also heard testimony from Murdaugh’s longtime friend Chris Wilson about the closeness of their two families, how Murdaugh had used him in his theft of client funds, and revealed previously unknown phone calls they had in the hour immediately after the murders.
Profile: Alex Murdaugh
Who is the man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son, facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white-collar fraud spree, and the apparent target of a botched hitman plot?
Who is Alex Murdaugh? The legal scion on trial for the murders of his wife and son
The man now on trial for the murders of his wife and son is facing more than 100 other criminal charges over an alleged white collar fraud spree and a botched hitman plot
Paralegal angered by Murdaugh theft testified against him
Alex Murdaugh‘s paralegal testified Wednesday at his double murder trial about the betrayal she felt when she discovered he lied and manipulated to steal millions of dollars from clients.
But Annette Griswold also told jurors Murdaugh was a dedicated family man so distraught after his wife and son were killed he could no longer stay at the home where the killings took place and texted a lengthy apology for his misdeeds to his paralegals while in rehab.
Read on:
Paralegal angry by Alex Murdaugh theft, knew he loved family
.Alex Murdaugh’s paralegal is testifying at his double murder trial about the betrayal she felt when she discovered he lied and manipulated to steal millions of dollars from clients. But Annette Griswold also told jurors on Wednesday that Murdaugh was a dedicated family man. She says he was so distraught after his wife and son were killed he could no longer stay at the home where the killings took place. The judge ended Wednesday morning testimony early, asking everyone to evacuate the...
Chris Wilson testifies he trusted Murdaugh despite odd fee payments
A lawyer testifying in Alex Murdaugh‘s double murder trial in South Carolina said he trusted Murdaugh even though the disgraced lawyer suggested an unusual way to split fees from a case the two had worked on together.
Attorney Chris Wilson said he had no reason to be suspicious when Murdaugh asked to have the $792,000 fee deposited directly into his account, rather than paying it directly to the Murdaugh family law firm. At the time, Murdaugh said his intention was to protect money because his son, Paul, was involved in a wrongful death lawsuit - even though the direct payment was a violation of the firm’s rules.
“I’d known him for 30-plus years. I didn’t have any reason not to trust him,” Wilson told the jury.
Read on:
Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments
A lawyer who called Alex Murdaugh one of his best friends has testified on behalf of the disgraced lawyer who is standing trial for allegedly killing his wife and son
GoFundMe launched for Murdaugh trial witness for ‘bravery’
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise money for Alex Murdaugh’s mother’s caregiver “for her bravery” in testifying at his murder trial.
Mushell “Shelly” Smith gave emotional testimony in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, where she cast doubts on part of Mr Murdaugh’s alibi on the night of the murders – revealing he lied about how long he had spent at his sick mother’s house.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
GoFundMe launched for Alex Murdaugh trial witness for ‘bravery’ of testifying
Mushell “Shelly” Smith gave emotional testimony describing how Mr Murdaugh showed up at his parents’ house for a brief 20-minute visit on 7 June 2021 but later asked her to tell authorities he had been there double the length of time
Data from Murdaugh’s car suggests holes in his alibi
Data taken from Alex Murdaugh’s car has offered a potential timeline for his movements on the night of the murders – and suggests holes in the alibi he gave to his mother’s caregiver.
FBI electronics engineer Dwight Falkofske took the witness stand on Wednesday afternoon, topping off a dramatic day in Mr Murdaugh’s murder trial where Colleton County Courthouse was plunged into an emergency evacuation because of a bomb threat.
Data from Alex Murdaugh’s car suggests holes in his alibi on night of murders
Data offers jurors a timeline for Mr Murdaugh’s movements on the night of 7 June 2021 when his wife Maggie and son Paul were shot dead
Murdaugh’s longtime friend barred from testifying about botched hitman plot
Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend has been barred from testifying about his botched hitman plot – a bizarre incident that dramatically unravelled and culminated in the disgraced attorney entering rehab and being hit with another string of charges.
Judge Clifton Newman ruled on Thursday that Chris Wilson cannot testify about the September 2021 incident, which has been dubbed “the side of the road”, in Mr Murdaugh’s trial for the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Alex Murdaugh’s longtime friend barred from testifying about botched hitman plot
Three months on from the murders, Alex Murdaugh allegedly paid accomplice Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith to shoot him as part of an insurance fraud plot
Court adjourns for the evening
Judge Newman halts direct examination of Mr Tinsley for today and dismisses the jury.
Defence objects to the relevance of some of his testimony relating to the boat crash. Judge Newman sustains the objection saying the state has got “into the weeds” about the legal cases against the Murdaughs relating to the death of Mallory Beach.
Defence also asks for a timeline as to when the state will wrap its case so they can ensure their witnesses are ready for when they present their case. The state says it hopes to conclude in the middle of next week. The defence claims its case will take one week.
Court resumes at 9am tomorrow.
Under redirect, the witness testified that if the hearing had taken place on 10 June it would have set in motion the process that wouldn’t have stopped until Mr Murdaugh either settled the case or disclosed his finances.
Mr Tinsley also hinted at the power the Murdaughs had over the community in South Carolina.
On the day after the boat crash – when Beach’s body was still lost in the water – he told the court that Beach’s mother was refused access to the area around the water.
Members of the Murdaugh family pulled up in their car and were allowed through right away, he said.
“The Beach family stood on the causeway for eight days while their daughter’s body was in the water,” he said, adding that there was no amount of money that makes up for what they went through.
When he took the case, he sued Mr Murdaugh personally and demanded he pay a substantial amount to the Beach family for what happened.
This caused an instant issue with the high-powered attorney, who Mr Tinsley claimed tried to “intimidate” and “bully” him in the early days of him taking on the case.
Here’s Rachel Sharp’s full report of Mr Tinsley’s in-camera testimony.
Boat crash attorney speaks on Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes
If the disgraced attorney was the ‘victim of an unspeakable tragedy’ then no jury would side against him in the wrongful death suit brought by Mallory Beach’s family, testified attorney Mark Tinsley
Here’s how the cross-examination of Mr Tinsley went earlier in the week:
During a tense cross-examination, the defence sought to pick holes in the importance of certain moments in the lawsuit – leading to a testy back and forth between Mr Murdaugh’s attorney Phillip Barber and the attorney on the stand.
“Is it fair to say it wouldn’t be an explosion on June 10?” Mr Barber asked.
“There wouldn’t have been an explosion June 10. But the fuse was lit the moment that information became available in this case,” Mr Tinsley fired back.
He added that Mr Murdaugh “knew it was going to unravel” and that “the fuse was lit when he started stealing money”.
In October 2020, Mr Tinsley filed a motion to compel – which would have required Mr Murdaugh to disclose his true finances.
The hearing on 10 June was the next step in the lawsuit.
Mr Tinsley testified that – should Mr Murdaugh not agree to settle the case – he expected to take the lawsuit to trial in the late summer of 2021.
But, the proceedings were derailed because of the murders of Mr Murdaugh’s wife and son.
According to Mr Tinsley, the double homicide raised doubts on the ability to continue with the lawsuit against Mr Murdaugh.
If the disgraced attorney was the “victim of an unspeakable tragedy” then no jury would side against him in the case, Mr Tinsley said.
“Pretty quickly, I recognised that the case against Alex, if he were in fact the victim of some vigilante, would be over,” he said.