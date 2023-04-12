Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh’s secret prison location revealed

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh will serve his sentence for murdering his wife and son at South Carolina’s McCormick Correctional Institution.

The maximum security prison that will house the disgraced lawyer in protective custody is situated on Redemption Way in McCormick, around 40 miles north of Augusta, Georgia.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections announced in March that 54-year-old Murdaugh had been placed in a specialised unit because of his notoriety.

McCormick Correctional Institution, South Carolina (SCDC)

“Inmates in this unit have validated protective concerns and are placed in a specialized unit to separate them from the general population,” the department said in a statement about moving Murdaugh. “Their location is not disclosed for safety and security reasons.”

Murdaugh is being kept away from the general population in an 8ft by 10ft cell with his own bed, toilet and sink, according to Fox News.

The prison itself houses 1,200 inmates, with space for 28 in the protective unit.

Murdaugh was sentenced last month to life imprisonment after being found guilty of fatally shooting his wife Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22, in June 2021.

The court heard that he committed the murders to try and take attention away from his alleged theft of around $9m from clients and his prestigious family law firm.

He is due back in court on 21 April for a status hearing into 99 charges of financial crimes.

Murdaugh has received a flood of alarming letters from gushing admirers since he began serving two life prison sentences for the murders.

Jail documents obtained by FITSNews revealed more than 30 messages sent from 16 separate fans in a span of just 15 days last month.

The first message came in to the Kirkland Correctional Institution – where Murdaugh was processed following his sentencing – on 6 March, just four days after the disgraced attorney was convicted of the brutal 7 June 2021 killings of Maggie and Paul in Islandton, South Carolina.