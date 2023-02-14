Alex Murdaugh expected to testify at murder trial, reports say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Murdaugh is expected to testify in his trial for the alleged double murders of his son and wife.

Murdaugh is accused of murdering Maggie and Paul, who were both shot dead at the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre property in Islandton, South Carolina, on the night of 7 June 2021. The prosecution has argued in court that the disgraced legal scion committed the murders to distract from his mounting financial and legal scandals.

Murdaugh has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty last June. The murder trial is now in its fourth week at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

A source close to the defence has since told News 3 that Murdaugh will be taking the stand in his own defence, possibly next week.

It would be the first time Murdaugh publicly speaks about the murders.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.