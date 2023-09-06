✕ Close Buster Murdaugh gives first TV interview denying involvement in Smith homicide

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh is demanding a new trial for the murders of his wife and son on the basis that Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill allegedly pressured jurors on the case to return a guilty verdict against him.

The disgraced legal scion’s attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin filed the motion Tuesday alleging the clerk tampered with the jury because she was driven by fame and a desire to secure a book deal.

Specifically, they claim she instructed jurors not to be “misled” by evidence presented by the defence and told them not to be “fooled by” Murdaugh’s testimony when he took the stand.

The development comes one week after the convicted killer lost some of his inmate privileges after he fed information to Fox Nation documentary “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh” without permission from officials.

In the documentary, his son Buster broke his silence as he insisted that he still believes his father is innocent but admitted that he may be a psychopath.

Murdaugh is behind bars at the McCormick Correctional Institution where he is serving two life sentences for the 7 June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.