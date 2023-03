Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fate of fallen legal scion Alex Murdaugh now rests in the hands of 12 jurors as they have begun deliberations in his double murder trial.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday afternoon after six weeks of testimony concluded with dramatic closing arguments at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

During the state’s closing, prosecutor Creighton Waters told the court how Mr Murdaugh’s “gathering storm” of financial crimes, opioid addiction and years of “living a lie” culminated with the moment that he became a “family annihilator” and murdered his wife Maggie and son Paul.

“After an exhaustive investigation, there is only one person that had the motive, that had the means, that had the opportunity to commit these crimes,” he said. “And whose guilty conduct after these crimes betrays him.

“The defendant is the one person who was living a lie. The one person who a storm was descending on. And the one person whose own storm would mean consequences for Maggie and Paul. And that person is the defendant Richard Alexander Murdaugh.”

The defence closing followed, with attorney Jim Griffin imploring jurors to recognise reasonable doubt and acquit Mr Murdaugh, as he argued investigators “failed miserably” in their handling of the case and pinned the murders on Mr Murdaugh because they refused to look at anyone else.

Over three hours in the state’s closing, Mr Waters walked jurors through the events leading up to the 7 June 2021 murders – when Mr Murdaugh was stealing millions of dollars from his law firm and clients in a scheme that was on the brink of being exposed.

After committing the murders, Mr Waters said that Mr Murdaugh “controlled the scene” by using his experience of the justice system to “manufacture an alibi”.

But, finding a cellphone video on Paul’s phone “changed everything,” he said.

The video taken of a dog at the kennels minutes before the murders placed Mr Murdaugh with Maggie and Paul at the crime scene.

“It showed opportunity... but more importantly it exposed the defendant’s lies. Why in the world would an innocent reasonable father and husband lie about that?” asked Mr Waters.

Alex Murdaugh in court at his double murder trial (AP)

In the 20 months between the murders and the trial, Mr Murdaugh denied ever being at the dog kennels that night.

When he took the stand in his own defence, he finally confessed that he was there and that he had lied to family, friends and law enforcement about his alibi.

The prosecutor argued that the accused killer had been “forced” to create a “new story” as his lies had been exposed.

But he also said the new story “doesn’t make sense” due to the tight timeline.

The video was captured at 8.44pm, the final signs of life of Maggie and Paul being on their cellphones came at 8.49pm and Mr Murdaugh’s cellphone showed him “getting ready” to go to his mother’s home at 9.02pm.

During that timeframe, the father and husband claimed he had been at the kennels, driven back to the main house, lay down on the couch and “dozed” and then got up and decided to go to his parents’ home.

Mr Waters closed out his statement by accusing Mr Murdaugh of making a fresh series of lies on the witness stand – including his very reasoning for why he had lied about the moment he last saw his wife and son alive.

Presenting Mr Murdaugh as a “master liar” – who lied before the murders about his financial crimes, after the murders about his alibi, and under oath on the witness stand – Mr Waters urged jurors not to also be fooled by him.

“He fooled them all. And he fooled Maggie and Paul and they paid for it with their lives,” he said.

“Don’t let him fool you too.”

During the defence’s closing statement, Mr Murdaugh’s attorney accused law enforcement of “fabricating evidence” in order to tie the disgraced attorney to the murders.

The hanger and dog kennels are seen where the bodies of Paul Murdaugh and Maggie were found at the Moselle property on Wednesday (AP)

Defence attorney Mr Griffin told jurors SLED “failed miserably” in its investigation into the murders and decided from the get-go to pin the crime on Mr Murdaugh.

“They had the ability to do the forensic work, they had the ability to interview witnesses and they had the ability to gather electronic data,” he said.

“We believe that we have shown that SLED failed miserably to investigate the case and that had they done a competent job Alex would have been excused from that circle years ago, two years ago.”

He argued that key pieces of evidence that were used to indict the 54-year-old for the murders simply “weren’t true” – and when they were exposed as incorrect the state changed its theory about Mr Murdaugh’s actions that night.

He pointed to grand jury testimony from a SLED agent that high-velocity blood spatter had been found on the shirt Mr Murdaugh was wearing on the night of the murders. The shirt actually tested negative for the presence of human blood.

Mr Griffin said that the state then switched its theory from “Mr Bloody Shirt” to “Mr Clean” – with prosecutors now arguing that Mr Murdaugh washed and changed his clothes after the murders.

“They went from Mr Bloody Shirt before this trial to Mr Clean during this trial,” he said.

“And here we are with a Mr Clean theory. That he washed off after brutally murdering Maggie and Paul. He takes a hose and washes himself off, he gets in a golf cart – butt naked I guess – driving to the house.”

As well as accusing law enforcement of falsifying evidence, he argued that SLED had decided Mr Murdaugh was the killer from the start by releasing a statement the morning after the murders saying “there is no danger to the public”.

He also hit out at the preservation and collection of evidence from the crime scene, claiming that if SLED had investigated the murders properly, they would have proof of Mr Murdaugh’s innocence.

“Had they done it, I hope we wouldn’t be here,” he said.

Mr Griffin admitted that the disgraced attorney lied about his alibi on the night of the murders but said he did so because of his opioid addiction and because he had just found his wife and son dead.

Despite lying, he largely brushed over the cellphone video being the “eureka” moment he said prosecutors believe it to be.

“There is nothing on that tape that indicates any strife, any conflict, any anger,” he said.

“Four minutes later, the state would have you believe that Alex Murdaugh blew his sons brains out of his head and murders his wife after having that conversation about Bubba having a chicken.”

Alex Murdaugh seen in bodycam footage on night of murders (Colleton County Sheriff’s Office)

He also cast doubts on Mr Waters’ statement that he “manufactured his alibi” by making several calls – including to Maggie – in the minutes after the murders.

Mr Griffin suggested that, if Mr Murdaugh really wanted to cover his tracks, “the easiest way to do it” would have been for him to answer Maggie’s cellphone – so as to appear as though she were still alive.

Choking up with emotion, Mr Griffin closed his statement by asking the jury to return a not guilty verdict for the man on trial for murdering “my friend Paul”: “On behalf of Alex, on behalf of Buster, on behalf of Maggie and on behalf of my friend Paul, I ask that you do not compound one family tragedy with another.”

Over the past six weeks, jurors have heard gruesome testimony about how Maggie and Paul were gunned down at the dog kennels of the family’s sprawling 1,700-acre Moselle estate back on 7 June 2021.

Two different guns were used in the attack – neither of which have ever been found.

Paul was ambushed by his attacker as he stood in the feed room of the kennels, being shot twice with a 12-gauge shotgun. The first shot struck his chest, while a second fatal shot tore through his shoulder, neck and head, blowing his entire brain out of his skull.

Just yards away from Paul, Maggie was shot five times with a .300 Blackout semiautomatic rifle, as she tried to flee her killer.

Mr Murdaugh called 911 at 10.06pm that night claiming he had found his wife and son’s bodies.

Now, it is down to the jury to decide the fate of the once-powerful legal dynasty heir. The verdict must be unanimous.

Mr Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a murder.

If convicted, Mr Murdaugh faces life in prison.

But this is far from his only legal trouble – as he awaits trial on 100 charges in his financial fraud scheme.

He is also awaiting trial over a September 2021 bizarre botched hitman plot where he claims he asked his distant cousin and alleged drug dealer Curtis Eddie Smith to shoot him in the head so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $12m life insurance windfall.

Prosecutors claim this was another plot by Mr Murdaugh to paint himself as a victim when his other crimes and scandals were closing in on him.

Beyond the murders, Mr Murdaugh is also facing several lawsuits over the fatal 2019 boat crash where 19-year-old Mallory Beach was killed.

Paul was allegedly drunk driving the boat when it crashed, throwing Beach overboard.

He was facing 25 years in prison on felony charges at the time of his death while Mr Murdaugh was being sued by the Beach family as well as being investigated for potentially trying to influence witnesses.

✕ Alex Murdaugh confronted over his theory regarding night of murders

The murders of Maggie and Paul also brought to light a series of unexplained deaths surrounding Mr Murdaugh.

Days on from the murders, an investigtion was reopened into the 2015 death of Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of the road in Hampton County.

The openly gay teenager, 19, had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and his death was officially ruled a hit-and-run. But the victim’s family have long doubted this version of events, with the Murdaugh name cropping up in several police tips and community rumours.

An investigation was also reopened into another mystery death connected to the Murdaugh family – that of the Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper Gloria Satterfield.

She died in 2018 in a mystery trip and fall accident at the family home. Mr Murdaugh then allegedly stole around $4m in a wrongful death settlement from her sons.