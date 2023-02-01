Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Calls Alex Murdaugh made to his wife on the night he allegedly murdered her and their son were mysteriously later “deleted” from his cellphone, according to dramatic courtroom testimony.

SLED Lt. Britt Dove, who works in the computer crimes centre at the state agency, testified in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Wednesday that he had processed the three cellphones belonging to Mr Murdaugh, his wife Maggie and son Paul in the aftermath of the brutal murders.

Lt Dove told the court that a trove of phone calls Mr Murdaugh made to his wife’s cellphone after he allegedly shot her and Paul dead were missing from the suspect’s call log.

The only explanation for this is that they were manually deleted from the cellphone sometime between the 7 June 2021 murders and his phone being seized by authorities in September 2021.

“A gap like that would indicate that it was actually removed from there,” the agent testified

According to the call log on his cellphone, Mr Murdaugh placed two outgoing calls on FaceTime on 4 June 2021 – one at 3.41pm and the second at 4.35pm. Both calls were uanswered.

Those were the last calls recorded in the call log until 10.25pm on 7 June 2021, when Mr Murdaugh appeared to place another outgoing FaceTime call.

This call – also unanswered – came roughly 90 minutes after Mr Murdaugh is accused of gunning down Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, at the dog kennels at the family property in Islandton.

However, the call log in Mr Murdaugh’s cellphone has glaring discrepancies to the data collected from Maggie’s – somthing that can only be explained by someone deleting the call log from Mr Murdaugh’s phone, jurors learned.

In court on Tuesday, Lt Dove testified that Mr Murdaugh had called Maggie five times between 9.04pm and 10.03pm on th night of 7 June 2021 after he had allegedly killed her and Paul. None of the calls were answered.

Minutes after the final call, Mr Murdaugh called 911 at 10.07pm claiming to have found Maggie and Paul’s bodies.

Lt Dove testified that the gap in the call log cannot be explained by the phone overwriting old data.

The only way to explain why the calls he made to Maggie’s cellphone were missing from Mr Murdaugh’s cellphone was that they had been intentionally deleted, he said.

“You can go in and delete your call log easily,” he said, explaining that it is as simple as swiping to the right and selecting delete on the handset.

The SLED agent was asked if there was any other way to explain the gap in the call records.

He testified: “No.”

“So those calls were deleted, correct?” the prosecutor asked.

Lt Dove confirmed: “It would appear that way.”

Lt Dove testified that he was unable to determine who had deleted the call logs but confirmed that it had been done sometime in the three months between the night of 7 June and Mr Murdaugh’s phone being seized in September.

Health data cellphone also revealed that there was an almost one-hour gap around the time of the murders where Mr Murdaugh’s was not moving and recorded no steps.

The gap between 8.09pm and 9.02pm where no steps were recorded shows that no one was moving round with or walking with the phone, Lt Dove said – something that contrasted greatly with the movements prior to the gap

Lt Dove testified that

The prosecution is now arguing that Alex’s usual habit was to read texts promptly between 5-40 minutes with some outliers.

During the almost hour in which there were no steps tracked on his phone, Alex did not read texts from his family group chat about going to visit his father in the hospital.

He did not read them until the next day but texted Maggie at 9.08pm that night saying he was going to see his mother, two minutes after his phone registered 283 steps in four minutes.

Prosecutors also sought to pin down a precise timeline for the murders of Maggie and Paul based on the last ever times they each used their cellphones.

Jurors heard how Paul made an 11-second FaceTime call to his friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44.33pm. After that brief call, Lt Dove testified Paul read a text message at 8:48:59pm.

This was the last activity he had on his phone.

Mr Gibson called Paul back at 8.49.35pm but got no answer.

Maggie last read a message on her cellphone at 8:49:27pm – eight seconds before Paul was no longer reachable on his cellphone.